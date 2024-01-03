en English
Economy

Illinois Braces for Property Tax Hikes in 2024

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:36 pm EST
Illinois homeowners are bracing for a series of property tax hikes set to take effect in 2024, despite repeated promises of tax relief during the tenure of former state House Speaker Michael Madigan. The Illinois Policy Institute has indicated that Illinois has the second-highest property taxes and the highest overall tax burden in the nation.

Tax Hikes Across Lake County

A number of taxing bodies in Lake County, including the Park District of Highland Park, Newport Fire District, and College of Lake County, have approved tax increases. The College of Lake County, for instance, has proposed a 4.87% increase, which translates to an additional $11 for homeowners with properties assessed at $300,000.

Increased Levies for Education

Waukegan Unit School District 60 has also increased its levy by 4.99% over the previous year, citing the need to ensure student success. This points towards a larger issue in Illinois, where local property taxes heavily fund education, in contrast with the state constitution that suggests state money should cover K-12 education costs. Tax bills are expected to be sent out in May with payments due in June and September.

High Tax Burden and Population Loss

The increases in tax levies, along with other local government hikes, contribute to the high tax burden in Illinois, which has been a significant factor in the state’s population losses. Illinois continues to welcome a growing number of immigrants and asylum-seekers, partially due to initiatives by Texas Governor Greg Abbott. However, the state’s overall tax system, including income, corporate, sales, and gasoline taxes, further augments the financial strain on residents.

As 2024 approaches, there are mounting calls for state and local officials to halt the tendency to increase taxes and instead provide property-tax relief to the overburdened taxpayers of Illinois.

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

