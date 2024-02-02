IHCL Records Remarkable Financial Performance with 16.2% Revenue Increase

The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), a prominent player in the hospitality sector, has recorded a remarkable rise in financial performance. The company has reported a 16.2% increase in revenue from operations, marking Rs 4863.4 crore for the nine months ended December 31, a substantial rise compared to the same period in the previous year. Furthermore, the company witnessed a significant 18% increase in its profit after tax (PAT), amounting to Rs 451.95 crore for the December quarter. This growth is not merely a temporary spike due to pent-up demand or revenge spending, but a reflection of a sustained and robust financial improvement across all verticals of the company.

Unprecedented Growth and Strategic Investments

Puneet Chhatwal, the Managing Director and CEO of IHCL, forecasts a bright future for the company. He has projected a substantial rise in management fee income to Rs 550 crore by 2025-26, suggesting an expected growth rate of over 20% per annum. A significant part of this growth is attributed to the company's strategic investments amounting to Rs 2,500 crore in upgrading its assets and rebranding 24 hotels under the prestigious Taj banner.

Expansion and New Ventures

The past nine months have seen the inauguration of 16 new hotels, and the company aims to open at least 20 by the end of the fiscal year. With a pipeline of 85 more hotels set to launch within the next three and a half years, IHCL's growth trajectory shows no signs of deceleration. The company is also focusing on new ventures such as home stays, the food delivery service Qmin, as well as re-imagined businesses like Ginger hotels. These initiatives are expected to significantly enhance IHCL's future growth.

Industry-Leading Growth and Financial Results

IHCL's robust performance is clearly reflected in its financial results. The company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹452 crore in the quarter, marking an 18% jump year-over-year. The company's consolidated revenues, EBITDA, and EBITDA margin also witnessed considerable growth. With a robust pipeline of 85 hotels, IHCL is well-positioned to achieve its ambitious growth targets and maintain its leadership in the hospitality industry.