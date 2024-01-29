Ihavandhippolhu SEZ: A Strategic Move to Boost Maldivian Economy

In a strategic move to foster economic growth and diversify its tourism-dependent economy, the Maldivian government has initiated the development of the Ihavandhippolhu Special Economic Zone (SEZ). Positioned in the northernmost atoll of the country, the SEZ forms the cornerstone of a visionary plan, aiming to create a dynamic economic hub that can draw foreign investment and stimulate local business activities.

Master Developer for Maldives Economic Gateway

President Dr Mohamed Muizzu has appointed Maldives Industrial Development Free Zone Public Limited as the master developer for the Maldives Economic Gateway Integrated Project. The project is set to focus on maritime services, economic security, real estate, and tourism. The development rights have been conferred to the Maldives Industrial Development Free Zone Public Limited.

Implications of the Special Economic Zone

The SEZ is designed to provide a range of incentives to investors, including tax breaks, relaxed regulations, and infrastructure support. This initiative is anticipated to spur the establishment of industries such as transshipment ports, tourism, fisheries, and other ancillary services. The Maldivian government's objective with this project is to diversify the economy, which is heavily reliant on tourism, and to create new opportunities for employment and entrepreneurship.

Sustainable Development Practices

The government's vision extends beyond economic growth. The SEZ policy framework is structured to ensure sustainable development practices. It aims to strike a balance between economic growth and environmental conservation in the archipelagic nation. This initiative is not only expected to enrich the local economy but also position the Maldives as a key player in the regional economic landscape.

The development of the Ihavandhippolhu SEZ, therefore, marks a significant step towards increasing exports and doubling the country's GDP. This venture is a testament to the administration's commitment to driving forward the economic progress of the Maldives.