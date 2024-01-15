Icon of the Seas' Visit Boosts Ponce's Economy

The Icon of the Seas cruise ship recently docked in Ponce, a city located in the south of the island, leaving a substantial economic footprint. The financial impact directly exceeded $4 million, with the indirect effect estimated to be as high as $8 million, according to reports from the Ponce municipality. This unexpected financial windfall has set an exciting precedent that could potentially attract more cruise ships to the region, further boosting local economic activity.

Impact on Local Economy

The arrival of such a large vessel has provided a surprise for both residents and visitors. More importantly, it has demonstrated the potential for Ponce as a desirable cruise ship destination. This event has had a twofold effect: it has injected much-needed funds into the local economy and has also highlighted the capability of Ponce to accommodate and benefit from large-scale tourism operations.

A Glimpse into Icon of the Seas

The world's largest cruise ship, the Icon of the Seas, boasts a wide variety of dining and entertainment options, including Giovanni's Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar, specialty pizzas and draft beer at the reimagined Sorrento's, and the Pearl, Boleros, Schooner Bar, and the exclusive Crown Lounge for top-tier members. In addition to these, it offers karaoke, comedy shows at the Attic, and a dedicated piano bar. It’s not just a ship; it’s a floating city designed to cater to every whim of its passengers.

Emergence of Cruise Tourism

Elsewhere in the region, the arrival of the boutique cruise line, Emerald Azzurra, in La Guajira, Colombia, marked a significant milestone in the growth of cruise tourism. The cruise offered passengers the opportunity to immerse themselves in the local culture and heritage, with a cultural immersion tour in a ranchería and interactive activities with local students. This collaboration with local authorities and ProColombia, the country's promotion agency, aimed to promote responsible, regenerative, and sustainable tourism in the region. Colombia's cruise calls and passenger count have seen a significant increase, with projections indicating further growth in the upcoming season.