Iceland’s Tourism Boom: An Economic Revival Marred by Housing Challenges

With an estimated 2.2 million visitors last year and projections of up to 2.5 million by 2026, Iceland’s tourism industry is booming. This surge is revitalizing an economy that had been crippled by the collapse of the banking system in 2008. However, this growth is not without its challenges, especially for the Icelandic population.

The Housing Challenge

The influx of tourists is putting a strain on the housing market. Long-term rental properties are being converted into short-term tourist accommodations like Airbnb, leading to a housing shortage. In the capital alone, nearly 8% of residential housing is listed on Airbnb. This has resulted in a tight rental market, making it difficult for locals to find affordable, suitable housing. Jon Ferdinand Estherarson, a local resident, is among those struggling with this issue.

Government Intervention

The government has recognized the problem and has rolled out its first housing policy aimed at addressing the issue. As part of this policy, the government plans to build 4,000 apartments annually over five years. However, construction is lagging behind the demand, with only 2,800 apartments expected to be completed by January.

The Economic Impact

While the booming tourism industry has breathed new life into the economy, it has also led to other issues. High interest rates, at 9.25%, are affecting homeowners, leading to increased mortgage payments. The tourism boom, which began after Iceland’s economic meltdown in 2008, was further fuelled by impactful marketing campaigns and the eruption of the Eyjafjallajökull volcano in 2010. These factors made the country a more accessible and attractive destination.