Business

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Rises 2.04% on First Trading Day of 2024

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:29 pm EST
Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Rises 2.04% on First Trading Day of 2024

The first trading day of 2024 has seen a notable rise in the stock price of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP), a real estate sector leader. The stock opened at $9.42 on January 2, marking a 2.04% increase from the previous trading day. The stock fluctuated between $9.855 and $9.335 throughout the day, ultimately closing at $9.31. HPP’s stock has seen highs and lows over the past 52 weeks, trading between $4.05 and $12.23.

Financial Performance and Stock Movements

Over a five-year period, Hudson Pacific Properties has experienced a growth rate in yearbook sales of 9.16%, despite an average annual earnings per share decrease of -167.52%. Insider transactions have been active, with an EVP, Leasing purchasing 10,000 shares and the Chief Investment Officer buying 25,000 shares. With 141.05 million shares outstanding and a float of 137.07 million, the company has an insider ownership of 2.74% and an institutional ownership of 120.20%.

Quarterly Earnings and Future Projections

For the quarter ending on September 29, 2023, the company reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.27, which was higher than the expected -$0.31. However, Hudson Pacific Properties is currently facing a net margin of -3.46 and a return on equity of -1.00. Analysts predict earnings of -$0.42 per share for the current fiscal year and a further decrease to -167.52% per share for the next fiscal year.

Stock Volatility and Moving Averages

The stock has shown significant volatility, with a historical volatility of 67.06% over the past 14 days. As per the latest data, the stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.49, and the 200-day Moving Average is $5.88. Resistance and support levels are identified at $9.79 and $9.27 respectively, with additional levels noted. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, with annual sales of $1,026 million and an annual income of -$34,970 thousand.

Business Economy
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

