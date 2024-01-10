Houthi Attacks in Red Sea Disrupt Global Supply Chain: Impact and Implications

In a development that has sent shockwaves across the global supply chain, Iran-backed Houthi rebels have been attacking vessels in the Red Sea, causing notable disruptions. The fallout from these attacks is widespread, with freight prices projected to soar, product delivery delays, and longer transit times around Africa. The crisis has forced shipping companies to reroute their vessels, preventing them from returning to Asia on schedule and prompting the cancellation of sailings.

Impacted Products and Retailer Reactions

Among the products significantly affected by these rerouted vessels are spring clothing, footwear, home goods, electronics, patio furniture, and pool supplies. Retail giants such as Next and Ikea have issued stark warnings about potential stock delays due to these prolonged ocean transits. The National Retail Federation has called attention to the challenges the ongoing disruptions pose to supply chain reliability and efficiency, prompting retailers to initiate mitigation strategies. These include moving up key shipment orders and diverting shipments to other ports.

Rising Freight Prices and Surcharges

The added costs of these longer voyages are driving ocean carriers to increase rates. Anticipated surcharges include General Rate Increases (GRIs), Peak Season Surcharges (PSSs), and others. The world's largest ocean carrier, MSC, has already announced significant rate increases for container shipping. In a noteworthy move, The Federal Maritime Commission has waived the usual 30-day notice requirement for surcharges related to rerouting shipments from Asia to the U.S. around South Africa's Cape of Good Hope.

The Impact on Vessel Traffic and the Suez Canal

An estimated 419 vessels, with a capacity of 5.65 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) valued at around $282.5 billion, are being rerouted. The Suez Canal, a crucial maritime artery, has seen a staggering 61% drop in vessel volume, causing substantial financial losses for Egypt. The situation was exacerbated when a large-scale attack by the Houthis raised expectations that the diversion route around the Horn of Africa will become more stable. However, this also highlights the heightened risk of passage through the Red Sea.