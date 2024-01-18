en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

Hong Kong’s Unemployment Rate Holds Steady Amid Global Uncertainties

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 18, 2024 at 3:52 am EST
Hong Kong’s Unemployment Rate Holds Steady Amid Global Uncertainties

In a climate of global economic uncertainty and varied labor market dynamics, Hong Kong has managed to maintain a steady unemployment rate. The figures for the October to December 2023 period have been released, with the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate holding firm at 2.9%. This statistic echoes the rate of the previous period, underlining a consistent stability in the region’s labor market.

Steady Numbers Amidst Fluctuating Factors

The total employment saw a minor decrease, with a reduction of approximately 1,900 individuals. Concurrently, the labor force experienced a slightly more significant dip, declining by about 8,600 individuals. Despite these shifts, the number of jobless individuals saw a decrease of roughly 6,700, with the total unemployed population settling at 105,700 for the period in question.

Interestingly, the unemployment rates across different sectors remained low during this period, a fact that reflects the versatile resilience of Hong Kong’s labor market. Despite some sectors experiencing a decrease in monthly vacancies, the overall unemployment rate remained unchanged.

External Factors and Future Predictions

The Hong Kong government has projected that the labor market will maintain its tightness in the near future. Chris Sun, the Secretary for Labour and Welfare, has emphasized the potential impact of external factors on the labor market. Despite these potential challenges, optimism prevails due to the anticipated recovery of inbound tourism and private consumption, factors that are expected to sustain labor demand.

Hong Kong’s Labor Market Resilience

The government’s regular reporting on employment statistics is a vital economic indicator, reflecting the health of Hong Kong’s job market. The consistency in the unemployment rate, even amidst fluctuating factors, speaks volumes about the labor market’s resilience. It’s a testament to the region’s economic dynamics and offers a window into the government’s outlook on near-term employment trends.

0
Economy HongKong
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Economy

See more
14 mins ago
Monroe Township Sees Surge in Residential Real Estate Sales
The past week has seen a surge in residential real estate sales in Monroe Township, Middlesex County, with 25 properties changing hands. The average sale price for these properties stands at $511,552, representing an average price per square foot of $251, signaling a robust housing market in the region. A Record-Breaking Sale Among the past
Monroe Township Sees Surge in Residential Real Estate Sales
Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Strategies for Budgeting and Investing
2 hours ago
Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Strategies for Budgeting and Investing
Consumer Sentiment Soars to Highest Level Since 2021 Amid Easing Inflation Concerns
2 hours ago
Consumer Sentiment Soars to Highest Level Since 2021 Amid Easing Inflation Concerns
Pennsylvania Hits Record High in Nonfarm Jobs, Achieves Lower Unemployment Rate Than National Average
19 mins ago
Pennsylvania Hits Record High in Nonfarm Jobs, Achieves Lower Unemployment Rate Than National Average
U.S. Stocks Hit Two-Year High: Investor Confidence and Fed Caution
1 hour ago
U.S. Stocks Hit Two-Year High: Investor Confidence and Fed Caution
Fraser Institute Warns of Impact of Government Policies on Canadian Economy
1 hour ago
Fraser Institute Warns of Impact of Government Policies on Canadian Economy
Latest Headlines
World News
Chet Holmgren Celebrates High School Jersey Retirement Amid Teammate's Controversial Absence
4 mins
Chet Holmgren Celebrates High School Jersey Retirement Amid Teammate's Controversial Absence
Hawkins' First Season Goal Leads to Draw Between Gillingham and Forest Green Rovers
4 mins
Hawkins' First Season Goal Leads to Draw Between Gillingham and Forest Green Rovers
Rugby Star Jodie Ounsley Joins Gladiators as First Deaf Gladiator
4 mins
Rugby Star Jodie Ounsley Joins Gladiators as First Deaf Gladiator
UCLA Triumphs over Colorado in Historic Pac-12 Women's Basketball Showdown
4 mins
UCLA Triumphs over Colorado in Historic Pac-12 Women's Basketball Showdown
Johnson County Library Celebrates a Decade of the Legislative Coffee Series
4 mins
Johnson County Library Celebrates a Decade of the Legislative Coffee Series
Colombia's Credit Outlook Revised to 'Negative' by S&P Global Ratings
7 mins
Colombia's Credit Outlook Revised to 'Negative' by S&P Global Ratings
Oxfordshire's D2A Programme: A New Paradigm in Patient Recovery
9 mins
Oxfordshire's D2A Programme: A New Paradigm in Patient Recovery
Hibernian Edges Past Forfar Athletic in Scottish Cup Thriller
9 mins
Hibernian Edges Past Forfar Athletic in Scottish Cup Thriller
Davos 2024: Corporate Leaders Grapple with Populism and Political Polarization
9 mins
Davos 2024: Corporate Leaders Grapple with Populism and Political Polarization
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
2 hours
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
2 hours
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
4 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
4 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
4 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
4 hours
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
4 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
4 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
5 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app