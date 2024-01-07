en English
Economy

Hong Kong’s Financial Secretary Eyes Revenue Boost amidst Budget Deficit

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:13 am EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 12:27 am EST
Paul Chan, Hong Kong’s Financial Secretary, in his latest weekly blog, highlighted the need to bolster government revenue amidst a looming budget deficit. In an attempt to remedy the situation, Chan proposed a review and possible increase of public service charges that have been static for ages and are not entirely cost-covering. However, he emphasized that any revenue-boosting actions should adhere to certain key principles. These include maintaining a simple tax structure, acknowledging the citizen’s ability to pay, upholding the SAR’s global market competitiveness, and fortifying business confidence during the economic rebound.

Striking a Balance between Revenue and Expenditure

Chan’s call for fiscal prudence comes after years of swift government expenditure growth, including Covid-related costs. He stressed the need for a phase of “expenditure consolidation.” However, despite the focus on fiscal equilibrium, Chan insisted that the approach should be gradual and well-communicated with the public. This strategy ensures that disadvantaged groups continue to have access to essential public services and sufficient social security support.

Navigating the Fiscal Challenges

During a consultation meeting for the upcoming fiscal budget, Chan acknowledged the ongoing downturn in the housing market and voiced his opinion against introducing residential land sales in this quarter. He also engaged with public sentiment on the budget during a radio program, where he discussed the government’s fiscal deficit, impending tax measures, and proposals for tax deductions.

Future Fiscal Strategy

Reassuring the public, Chan confirmed that the government’s financial reserves would provide a safety net, and new tax measures would be introduced thoughtfully, not hastily. However, he admitted that a capital gains tax is among the areas under scrutiny. Given the current tight fiscal scenario, the government would consider suggestions for tax deductions and consumption vouchers carefully. Ultimately, Chan emphasized the need to assess the impact on various societal segments and industries to avoid abrupt or delayed adjustments in public service charges.

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

