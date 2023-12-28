en English
Economy

Hong Kong Property Market Faces Downturn as High Interest Rates Impact Home Prices

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:11 am EST
Hong Kong Property Market Faces Downturn as High Interest Rates Impact Home Prices

Hong Kong’s real estate market is navigating choppy waters as high interest rates and a decelerating economy precipitate a steady decline in residential property prices. Conversely, the rental market is experiencing an uptick, with a surge in rents observed over the last ten months, reaching a four-year peak. The contrasting dynamics of falling home prices and escalating rents illustrate the evolving landscape of Hong Kong’s property market.

Property Prices at Seven-Year Low

November marked a seven-month consecutive decline in Hong Kong’s home prices, which plummeted 2% from the previous month. This descent in residential prices has brought the property market to its lowest ebb in nearly seven years. The persistent high interest rates have dampened buyer enthusiasm, prompting a shift towards renting apartments. This trend underscores the broader influence of economic conditions on real estate markets wherein high interest rates typically diminish purchasing power and affordability for prospective homebuyers.

Rental Market on the Rise

While property prices are spiraling downwards, the rental market in Hong Kong is witnessing an upward trajectory. The rental index climbed 0.6% in November and is projected to escalate by 5 to 10% in the coming year. This rise in rental demand suggests that more residents are opting for temporary housing solutions amid market uncertainties. The rental market is also getting a fillip from the government’s initiative to attract foreign professionals to the city. If interest rates fall and the government lifts more property cooling measures, home prices could potentially rise by about 5% next year. Simultaneously, rents are expected to increase by 10% in 2024.

Future Outlook

The overall property market in Hong Kong is experiencing a downturn, with analysts predicting a 5 to 10% drop in prices in the coming year. Despite this, the luxury property segment is likely to recover. The government’s measures to revive the market, including relaxing regulations and reducing stamp duties for nonlocals, have had only a subtle impact on prices. However, with the Federal Reserve expected to begin cutting interest rates next year, there could be a potential positive impact on Hong Kong’s property and capital markets. As the landscape shifts, the city’s residents and potential homebuyers will be watching closely to see how these dynamics play out in the coming months.

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

