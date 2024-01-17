Hong Kong Housing Authority Mulls Rent Increases Amid Economic Recovery

The Hong Kong Housing Authority is contemplating rent hikes, an action stemming from concerns over a potential deficit surpassing HK$4 billion in the upcoming four years. This situation persists despite the current minor surplus from rental operations. Alongside this, the authority predicts a dip in the income generated from the sale of subsidised flats next year. While the officials remain tight-lipped about the magnitude of the probable rent increases, they have assured that any shifts would reflect changes in household incomes.

Economic Recovery and the Justification for Rent Adjustments

The authority's argument leans on the recovery of the economy from the devastating Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent stabilisation of jobs and incomes. They believe that the proposed rent adjustments are a justified action in the face of this recovery. While tenants may anticipate rental freezes during economic downtimes, the authority insists that such measures are extraordinary. They believe that a review of rents is a fair step as the economy returns to normalcy.

Increasing Construction Costs and Housing Targets

The cost of constructing public and subsidised flats has witnessed a significant surge, exerting immense pressure on the authority. The authority has set ambitious targets to erect 110,000 public flats over the next five years. This figure constitutes a third of the government's decade-long housing supply goal. The remaining two-thirds are predicted to necessitate additional government funding post-2028.

The Authority's Role and Challenges

The Housing Authority manages a substantial portion of Hong Kong's housing, with its properties accommodating nearly 40% of the total population. The authority is faced with the enormous task of ensuring ample revenue from rent and property sales. This revenue is crucial in their mission to continue providing affordable housing to the city's residents.