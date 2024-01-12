en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

Hong Kong Considers Tuition Fee Hike and Transition to Universities of Applied Sciences

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:32 pm EST
Hong Kong Considers Tuition Fee Hike and Transition to Universities of Applied Sciences

Amid the global economic tremors set off by the Covid-19 pandemic, Hong Kong’s education authorities have put forth a proposal to increase tuition fees for local public universities for the first time since the 1997-98 academic year. This move, which would put an end to fees frozen at HK$42,100 per student, has sparked intense debate among legislators and education officials about the fairness and timing of such an increase.

Debating the Need for a Tuition Hike

Currently, students cover merely 18% of the actual cost of their education, a figure well below the previously targeted cost recovery rate. Although this target was set aside in 2016, the Education Bureau has suggested a review on the matter. A potential 5% tuition hike has been proposed, cushioned by extended loan repayment periods. The bureau is also considering adjusting the annual tuition fee for subsidized bachelor degrees and reviewing all fees charged under the ‘user pays’ principle.

Pushing for Universities of Applied Sciences

Simultaneously, the Education Bureau has plans to introduce the criteria for postsecondary institutions to transition into universities of applied sciences (UAS). By doing so, the bureau aims to promote vocational education and professional training. Secretary for Education Christine Choi and Permanent Education Secretary Michelle Li have emphasized the government’s commitment to nurturing talent and developing practical disciplines at member institutions. Additionally, a start-up fund will be initiated to subsidize schools to develop subjects of applied sciences.

Addressing the Shrinking Student Population

The bureau is also grappling with the issue of a shrinking student population. In an effort to maintain parental choice and stabilize school enrollment, it has modified the allocation of extra classroom places, known as “door-knocking” spots. Further, it has been revealed that more than 45,000 dependent visas have been issued to youths under various talent schemes, a development that could potentially alter local school admissions and demographics.

As Hong Kong’s education authorities navigate these complex issues, the impact of their decisions will undoubtedly ripple across the city’s academic landscape, shaping the future of education in this global hub.

0
Economy Education HongKong
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Economy

See more
3 mins ago
Budget 2024 Wishlist: Advocacy for More R&D Tax Breaks and Boosted Healthcare Spending
As Budget 2024 draws near, the government faces mounting pressure to focus on tax incentives for research and development (R&D) and innovation, along with a call to increase healthcare expenditure to 2.5% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Both these proposals are viewed as imperative in nurturing a thriving innovation ecosystem and fortifying the healthcare
Budget 2024 Wishlist: Advocacy for More R&D Tax Breaks and Boosted Healthcare Spending
Barbados Leverages Tax Reform to Attract Sustainable Investments
42 mins ago
Barbados Leverages Tax Reform to Attract Sustainable Investments
Market Expectations Shift Amid Producer Price Decline and Geopolitical Tensions
44 mins ago
Market Expectations Shift Amid Producer Price Decline and Geopolitical Tensions
India's Inflation Surges to a Four-Month High Amidst Mixed Economic Indicators
4 mins ago
India's Inflation Surges to a Four-Month High Amidst Mixed Economic Indicators
Cotton Production in Zimbabwe Sees Uptick as Cottco Clears Debt
29 mins ago
Cotton Production in Zimbabwe Sees Uptick as Cottco Clears Debt
Ralph Recto: The New Steward of Philippine Fiscal Policy
38 mins ago
Ralph Recto: The New Steward of Philippine Fiscal Policy
Latest Headlines
World News
Jessica Pegula Withdraws from Adelaide International 2024: A Shocking Turn of Events
1 min
Jessica Pegula Withdraws from Adelaide International 2024: A Shocking Turn of Events
Tech Mogul Bryan Johnson Invests in Reversing Age: A Look into his Anti-Aging Skincare Regimen
2 mins
Tech Mogul Bryan Johnson Invests in Reversing Age: A Look into his Anti-Aging Skincare Regimen
Budget 2024 Wishlist: Advocacy for More R&D Tax Breaks and Boosted Healthcare Spending
3 mins
Budget 2024 Wishlist: Advocacy for More R&D Tax Breaks and Boosted Healthcare Spending
Somalia's President Mohamud and UN Secretary-General Guterres Discuss Key Issues
3 mins
Somalia's President Mohamud and UN Secretary-General Guterres Discuss Key Issues
Lakapi Samoa CEO Refutes Allegations of Holding Back Players
8 mins
Lakapi Samoa CEO Refutes Allegations of Holding Back Players
A Glimpse into Samoa and Fiji: From Economic Developments to Political Scandals
9 mins
A Glimpse into Samoa and Fiji: From Economic Developments to Political Scandals
Zambia's Political Landscape: Cornelius Mweetwa Warns of More 'Imingalato' in 2024
9 mins
Zambia's Political Landscape: Cornelius Mweetwa Warns of More 'Imingalato' in 2024
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
12 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Blanka Škodová Defends Czech U18 Women's Hockey Team Amidst Criticism
13 mins
Blanka Škodová Defends Czech U18 Women's Hockey Team Amidst Criticism
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
2 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
3 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
3 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
5 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
7 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
8 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
9 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
9 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
9 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app