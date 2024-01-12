Hong Kong Considers Tuition Fee Hike and Transition to Universities of Applied Sciences

Amid the global economic tremors set off by the Covid-19 pandemic, Hong Kong’s education authorities have put forth a proposal to increase tuition fees for local public universities for the first time since the 1997-98 academic year. This move, which would put an end to fees frozen at HK$42,100 per student, has sparked intense debate among legislators and education officials about the fairness and timing of such an increase.

Debating the Need for a Tuition Hike

Currently, students cover merely 18% of the actual cost of their education, a figure well below the previously targeted cost recovery rate. Although this target was set aside in 2016, the Education Bureau has suggested a review on the matter. A potential 5% tuition hike has been proposed, cushioned by extended loan repayment periods. The bureau is also considering adjusting the annual tuition fee for subsidized bachelor degrees and reviewing all fees charged under the ‘user pays’ principle.

Pushing for Universities of Applied Sciences

Simultaneously, the Education Bureau has plans to introduce the criteria for postsecondary institutions to transition into universities of applied sciences (UAS). By doing so, the bureau aims to promote vocational education and professional training. Secretary for Education Christine Choi and Permanent Education Secretary Michelle Li have emphasized the government’s commitment to nurturing talent and developing practical disciplines at member institutions. Additionally, a start-up fund will be initiated to subsidize schools to develop subjects of applied sciences.

Addressing the Shrinking Student Population

The bureau is also grappling with the issue of a shrinking student population. In an effort to maintain parental choice and stabilize school enrollment, it has modified the allocation of extra classroom places, known as “door-knocking” spots. Further, it has been revealed that more than 45,000 dependent visas have been issued to youths under various talent schemes, a development that could potentially alter local school admissions and demographics.

As Hong Kong’s education authorities navigate these complex issues, the impact of their decisions will undoubtedly ripple across the city’s academic landscape, shaping the future of education in this global hub.