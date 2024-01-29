Hong Kong Boosts Tourism with Extended Airport Check-in Services

Hong Kong is gearing up to reinvigorate its tourism industry and fortify its status as an efficient travel hub by extending the operating hours of downtown airport check-in services. This initiative is part of a comprehensive strategy to attract more visitors and streamline travel processes following disruptions caused by worldwide events such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

Extended Service Hours: A Boon for Travelers

The extended service hours aim to offer travelers greater flexibility and convenience, potentially improving passenger flow and reducing congestion at the airport. By enhancing the functionality of downtown check-in services, Hong Kong is striving to provide a more seamless travel experience for both inbound and outbound travelers, thereby amplifying its allure as a premier travel destination.

Boosting Tourism: A Key Economic Strategy

This move underscores the city's dedication to tourism and the significant role this sector plays in its economy. The Hong Kong Polytechnic University has introduced an innovative forecasting platform enhancing tourism predictions for the Greater Bay Area with advanced data integration and analytics.

Future Forecasts and Sustainable Tourism Strategies

The platform forecasts total international visitor arrivals to the Greater Bay Area to recover to nearly 130 million by the end of 2024. It also projects the total number of inbound visitor arrivals to Hong Kong to bounce back to 65 million by 2025. The objective of the project is to develop sustainable tourism strategies that encourage long-term economic growth in the region.