Homeowners Display Readiness for 2024 Real Estate Market Despite High Mortgage Rates

In a year shadowed by heightened mortgage rates, 2023 saw the aspirations of potential homebuyers and sellers curtailed, leading many to adopt a wait-and-see attitude. However, recent insights from a Bank of America survey hint at a potential shift in 2024, with homeowners displaying a renewed willingness to venture into the real estate market despite the financial challenges.

Homeowners Ready to Embrace Higher Rates

The survey, which included a balanced mix of 500 homeowners and 500 renters, revealed that over half of the homeowners might consider moving if they identified a more affordable living area—even if it meant embracing a higher mortgage rate. This finding suggests a profound desire for homeownership, viewed as a symbol of financial success and personal accomplishment, is alive and well.

A Glint of Hope Amid High Mortgage Rates

The survey further illuminated a glimmer of hope within the high mortgage rate landscape. The average interest rate for certain 30-year fixed-rate mortgages has seen a slight decrease, dipping to 7.37% from 7.41%. This decline, marking the fourth consecutive week of reduction, has spurred an increase in mortgage applications. This development is noteworthy, considering that approximately 80% of U.S. mortgages still have rates below 5%.

Softening Prices and Rates: A Welcome Shift for Buyers

Redfin’s chief economist, Daryl Fairweather, noted an easing in homeowners’ reluctance to move, with the median monthly mortgage payment hitting its lowest level in three months. Concurrently, the impact of rising home prices has been buffered by falling mortgage rates, leading to a 4% increase in the median sale price and a 6% growth in new listings. As a result of this price and rate softening, a growing number of potential buyers, now at 62%, are showing readiness to enter the market—down from 85% six months prior.

However, Zillow’s chief economist, Skylar Olsen, cautions that significant drops in home prices are unlikely. Her forecast is one of gradual improvement in mortgage rates and a slow increase in new listings, with home price growth expected to decelerate over the next five years, barring major market changes.