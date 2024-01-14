Homebuyers Need to Earn Over $114K to Afford Median-Priced House: Redfin

A recent report by Redfin highlights the growing challenges for homebuyers in the United States. According to the report, individuals now need to earn a salary of $114,627 to afford a median-priced house, underscoring the continued rise in home prices and interest rates.

High Salaries Required in Priciest Metros

In the most expensive metropolitan areas, the required salary increases significantly. In San Francisco and San Jose, California, the top two priciest metros, homebuyers would need to earn over $400,000 to afford a home. These figures represent a stark reality, given that the median U.S. household income was $75,000 in 2022.

Factors Influencing Affordability

The high cost of living in these areas, coupled with soaring real estate prices and escalating interest rates, are the primary factors contributing to the affordability issue. Intriguingly, the New York metro area, which includes Manhattan with the highest cost of living among U.S. cities, ranks ninth in terms of salary requirements for homebuyers. Individuals need to earn about $197,734 annually to afford a home in this area. This discrepancy is due to the vastness of the New York metro, which extends beyond Manhattan, making some outlying areas more affordable.

Demographic Shifts in Homebuyers

The housing market is also witnessing a shift in the demographics of homebuyers. The share of first-time homebuyers decreased to 27% in September from 29% in August. In contrast, all-cash buyers, who tend to be older and have housing equity, increased to 29% from 27%. These trends underscore the affordability and inventory challenges that first-time homebuyers face, as well as the competitive advantage of cash offers in the housing market.

In the face of these challenges, experts anticipate only minor improvements in 2024. According to Realtor.com’s annual Outlook, total inventory is expected to decrease further by 14%, with mortgage rates standing still at 6.8%, and home prices dropping slightly by about 2%. The affordability of purchasing a home in the US remains a significant hurdle for many, particularly for first-time homebuyers, who find it increasingly difficult to gather the down payment and handle the housing payments required in this market.