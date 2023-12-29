en English
Business

Holiday Shopping: Navigating the Financial Strain and Rising Expenses

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: December 29, 2023 at 6:38 am EST
Holiday Shopping: Navigating the Financial Strain and Rising Expenses

As the holiday season descends upon us, almost half of consumers are feeling the financial pinch, with seasonal fluctuations in their financial standing becoming more pronounced, especially in December, according to a report by LendingClub Corporation and PYMNTS Intelligence. A Bankrate survey mirrors this sentiment, indicating that 54% of holiday shoppers are bracing for financial burdens due to escalating costs.

Early Planning: The Key to Financial Comfort

Experts strongly advise that starting to save early can mitigate the risk of credit card debt and set the foundation for financial success. With a staggering 92% of Americans tightening their belts and reducing spending, many shoppers are already on the hunt for deals before Halloween, capitalizing on early sales offered by retail giants like Target, Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart.

Interestingly, booking holiday airfare in October can also lead to savings, with Hopper data demonstrating a decrease in average prices compared to the previous year.

Strategic Spending: The Solution to Overspending

Financial planners are encouraging consumers to consider purchasing gifts throughout the year to distribute costs and carefully planning a gift-giving budget to avoid last-minute, impulsive purchases that often result in overspending and less meaningful gifts. Consumers are also being urged to look out for year-end sales and consider the timing of their holiday-related expenses to alleviate financial stress.

Implications of Rising Holiday Expenses

Online-only holiday retail sales in the United States are predicted to peak at $232 billion this year, with overall holiday retail sales projected to hit $969 billion, representing an 8.4% increase from 2022. The surge in holiday expenses is making it difficult for shoppers to participate in gift-giving without overspending, as prices for holiday essentials like toys and gift wrap have skyrocketed.

It is crucial for shoppers to set a total spending limit, take stock of their finances, and prioritize essential purchases to avoid straining their finances. Tracking every purchase and using cash for holiday shopping can also help curb overspending. Leveraging credit cards wisely and focusing on thoughtful, meaningful gifts rather than extravagant purchases are also key strategies to navigate holiday shopping without breaking the bank.

Business Economy
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

