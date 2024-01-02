High Demand and Low Inventory Drive Fractional Ownership Trend in Vail Valley

In the picturesque Vail Valley and Eagle County, economic uncertainty and climbing interest rates have done little to dampen the high buyer demand for properties. The current real estate market showcases a limited inventory, primarily resulting from existing homeowners choosing to retain their properties. This trend has compelled many potential buyers to explore alternative avenues, with fractional ownership emerging as a popular choice.

Embracing Fractional Ownership

In the last five years, the region has witnessed a substantial surge in the trend of fractional ownership. The concept involves several owners sharing deeded partial ownership of a property, thereby offering a part-time residence for those who frequently visit the area. This real estate method has recorded a staggering 55% increase in transactions, with the sales volume escalating from a modest $15.6 million in 2018 to an impressive $53.5 million in 2022.

Fractional ownership provides a cost-effective alternative to renting. It comes with the added advantage of property management and access to amenities akin to those found in hotels. The entry-level costs for these fractional units range from $25,000 to $650,000. Moreover, these properties often have affiliations with renowned international hotel brands. This relationship allows owners to exchange their vacation weeks for stays at other locations worldwide, adding to the appeal of fractional ownership.

Advice for Potential Buyers

Janet Boeser and Tisa Olsen, real estate experts from Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Colorado Properties, suggest that potential buyers should consider their vacation lifestyle and financial goals when making a choice between fractional ownership and other real estate options. These can range from purchasing a rental property to exploring other investment alternatives. As the trend of fractional ownership continues to rise, it is clear that the real estate landscape in Vail Valley and Eagle County is undergoing a significant shift.