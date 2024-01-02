en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

High Demand and Low Inventory Drive Fractional Ownership Trend in Vail Valley

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:49 pm EST
High Demand and Low Inventory Drive Fractional Ownership Trend in Vail Valley

In the picturesque Vail Valley and Eagle County, economic uncertainty and climbing interest rates have done little to dampen the high buyer demand for properties. The current real estate market showcases a limited inventory, primarily resulting from existing homeowners choosing to retain their properties. This trend has compelled many potential buyers to explore alternative avenues, with fractional ownership emerging as a popular choice.

Embracing Fractional Ownership

In the last five years, the region has witnessed a substantial surge in the trend of fractional ownership. The concept involves several owners sharing deeded partial ownership of a property, thereby offering a part-time residence for those who frequently visit the area. This real estate method has recorded a staggering 55% increase in transactions, with the sales volume escalating from a modest $15.6 million in 2018 to an impressive $53.5 million in 2022.

Fractional ownership provides a cost-effective alternative to renting. It comes with the added advantage of property management and access to amenities akin to those found in hotels. The entry-level costs for these fractional units range from $25,000 to $650,000. Moreover, these properties often have affiliations with renowned international hotel brands. This relationship allows owners to exchange their vacation weeks for stays at other locations worldwide, adding to the appeal of fractional ownership.

Advice for Potential Buyers

Janet Boeser and Tisa Olsen, real estate experts from Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Colorado Properties, suggest that potential buyers should consider their vacation lifestyle and financial goals when making a choice between fractional ownership and other real estate options. These can range from purchasing a rental property to exploring other investment alternatives. As the trend of fractional ownership continues to rise, it is clear that the real estate landscape in Vail Valley and Eagle County is undergoing a significant shift.

0
Economy Travel & Tourism
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Nigeria's Governor Hope Uzodinma Confident in New Economic Policies for 2024

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

India's Unprecedented Export Growth: Ambitious Goals in Sight Amid Global Economic Recovery

By Rafia Tasleem

Challenging the Economic Narrative: A Cross-Generational Examination

By Mazhar Abbas

Market Predictability: A Tale of Hindsight and Expectations

By Shivani Chauhan

AMC Entertainment Holdings Reports Slight Dip in Stock Price and Robus ...
@Business · 24 mins
AMC Entertainment Holdings Reports Slight Dip in Stock Price and Robus ...
heart comment 0
Goldman Sachs Drops Shift4 Payments from Conviction List: A Signal of Changing Market Preferences

By BNN Correspondents

Goldman Sachs Drops Shift4 Payments from Conviction List: A Signal of Changing Market Preferences
Fire Services’ Battle with Evolving Risks Amid Canada’s Affordability Crisis

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Fire Services' Battle with Evolving Risks Amid Canada's Affordability Crisis
Millennials’ New Path to Homeownership: From Parents’ Homes to Their Own

By Rizwan Shah

Millennials' New Path to Homeownership: From Parents' Homes to Their Own
Alaska’s Permanent Fund Dividend: Next Round of Payments Announced

By Hadeel Hashem

Alaska's Permanent Fund Dividend: Next Round of Payments Announced
Latest Headlines
World News
Regina Pats' Strategic Trades: A Game-Changer for their Future Success?
2 mins
Regina Pats' Strategic Trades: A Game-Changer for their Future Success?
Pastor Alvin Q. Taylor to Run for Pennsylvania's 15th State Senatorial District Seat
2 mins
Pastor Alvin Q. Taylor to Run for Pennsylvania's 15th State Senatorial District Seat
Assassination of Hamas Deputy Head Sparks Heightened Alert in Israel
2 mins
Assassination of Hamas Deputy Head Sparks Heightened Alert in Israel
African Cup of Nations: Cape Verde Begins Training Camp with a Strategic Friendly
2 mins
African Cup of Nations: Cape Verde Begins Training Camp with a Strategic Friendly
Young Earnhardt Prodigy Wyatt Miller Wins Tulsa Shootout
2 mins
Young Earnhardt Prodigy Wyatt Miller Wins Tulsa Shootout
PGA Tour's High-Stakes Evolution: A Response to LIV Golf
2 mins
PGA Tour's High-Stakes Evolution: A Response to LIV Golf
Unanticipated Star: Kyren Williams's Standout Performance in the 2023 NFL Season
3 mins
Unanticipated Star: Kyren Williams's Standout Performance in the 2023 NFL Season
Belgian Golfer Thomas Detry Sets Focus on PGA Tour for 2024
3 mins
Belgian Golfer Thomas Detry Sets Focus on PGA Tour for 2024
Shehbaz Sharif's Nomination Papers Challenged Over Alleged Involvement in Supreme Court Attack
3 mins
Shehbaz Sharif's Nomination Papers Challenged Over Alleged Involvement in Supreme Court Attack
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
48 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
52 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
55 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
1 hour
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
1 hour
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
2 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
2 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
2 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app