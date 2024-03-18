Heritage Model Steam Engine Maker Mamod Faces Closure Over Hexamine Ban

At the heart of Britain's rich industrial heritage, Mamod, a venerable manufacturer of model steam engines, confronts an existential crisis. The government's recent ban on hexamine, a key fuel component for its products, citing its potential use in making explosives, has plunged the company into turmoil. Established in 1936, Mamod's steam engines are a cherished part of many collections, but the stringent new regulations threaten to derail its operations and heritage.

Impact of the Hexamine Ban

The ban, implemented in October, has left Mamod in a precarious position. The company, which prides itself on delivering complete experiences, including fuel tablets for their engines, now finds itself at a standstill, with £8,500 in orders frozen as it refuses to dispatch products without the necessary fuel. This decision stems from a commitment to customer satisfaction but places the company's financial health at significant risk. The new hexamine purchasing regulations, which require a license and personal details, are expected to deter customers, further exacerbating sales challenges.

Adapting to New Realities

Mamod's response to the crisis includes a major business overhaul estimated to cost around £50,000, a substantial burden for the small firm. The possibility of having to discard large quantities of stock looms large, representing not just a financial loss but a waste of resources painstakingly gathered over decades. In a bid to navigate these turbulent waters, Mamod has launched a petition advocating for a more reasonable regulation of hexamine sales, such as limiting purchases without necessitating identification, aiming to preserve the company's legacy and safeguard its employees' livelihoods.

A Call to Action

The plight of Mamod underscores the broader implications of regulatory changes on niche industries, particularly those preserving historical and cultural artifacts. Tom Lockrey, a representative for Mamod, has voiced concerns over the government's oversight, emphasizing the diverse customer base affected by this ban. The company's struggle highlights the delicate balance between national security and the preservation of heritage industries. As Mamod rallies support through its petition, the situation calls for a dialogue between policymakers and the affected industries to find a sustainable path forward that honors both security concerns and cultural heritage.