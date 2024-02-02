Hawaii's Leap to Global E-Commerce: DBEDT, Amazon, and Shopify to Host Conference

The Department of Business, Economic Development, and Tourism (DBEDT) of Hawai'i is hosting the 'Made in Hawai'i Presents: Your Future in E-Commerce' conference on February 21 at the Ala Moana Hotel in Honolulu. The event, in partnership with e-commerce behemoths Amazon and Shopify, aims to equip local manufacturers and retailers with the tools and knowledge to break geographical boundaries and extend their businesses into global markets through e-commerce.

Gearing Up for Digital Transformation

As part of DBEDT's commitment to fostering a globally competitive, innovative, and dynamic economy in Hawai'i, the conference seeks to provide a platform for local businesses to explore the potential of online platforms. It emphasizes the value of e-commerce in overcoming geographical limitations and mitigating the effects of local crises, such as the Maui wildfires, highlighting the need for businesses to adapt and evolve in the face of challenges.

Insights from Industry Leaders

Participants will gain insights from a lineup of key speakers, including Bobby Co from Amazon, Chris Schmicker from Shopify, and Ellen Ng from Inoa ai. They will offer valuable strategies and practical knowledge for success in e-commerce. The conference will also host plenary and breakout sessions tailored to various business sizes, covering a wide array of topics from e-commerce strategies to business development.

Empowering Local Businesses

The conference underscores DBEDT's commitment to supporting local businesses in their digital transformation efforts. By providing them with the necessary tools and knowledge to thrive in the global e-commerce landscape, the event sets the stage for the future growth and resilience of Hawai'i's economy.