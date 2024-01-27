Guyana's Oil Discovery Spurs Economic Boom Amid Venezuela Territory Dispute

As a tiny South American nation of just over 800,000 residents, Guyana has found itself catapulted onto the global stage, courtesy of a significant oil discovery in 2015. This discovery has propelled Guyana to the top spot as the world's fastest-growing economy, with the highest real GDP growth rate recorded globally in 2022 and 2023. However, this economic surge is unfolding against the backdrop of a strained geopolitical situation with neighboring Venezuela, a country whose economy has dramatically collapsed under the autocracy of Nicolás Maduro since his rise to power in 2013.

Oil Discovery: A Blessing or a Curse?

The discovery of oil has certainly put Guyana in the international limelight. But it has also intensified Venezuela's interest in the Essequibo region—a vast stretch of land that makes up two-thirds of Guyana's territory. In December 2023, Venezuela, under Maduro's rule, held a referendum seeking to annex the Essequibo region, a move that blatantly disregards an international tribunal's resolution in 1899. This move has heightened tensions and stoked fears of an escalating geopolitical conflict.

Geopolitical Alliances and the U.S. Role

In this tug-of-war over territorial rights, Guyana seems to hold the upper hand, backed not only by international law but also by the support of the United States. The U.S., keenly aware of the broader geopolitical implications of Guyana becoming a significant oil-producing nation, has been closely monitoring the situation. In fact, the dynamics between Guyana, Venezuela, and the U.S. have become a focal point for energy analysts worldwide.

While the oil discovery has thrust Guyana into a period of unprecedented economic growth, it also brings with it the potential for a 'resource curse'. This term refers to the paradox where countries with an abundance of natural resources, such as fossil fuels or minerals, tend to have less economic growth and worse development outcomes than countries with fewer natural resources.