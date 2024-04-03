Guam Port's 40-Year-Old Gantry Cranes Pass OSHA Recertification Amid Modernization Push

All three of the Port Authority of Guam's 40-year-old gantry cranes have successfully passed the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) recertification process, the Port announced on Wednesday. This achievement underscores the Port's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of safety and efficiency in its operations. OSHA's rigorous recertification process ensures that equipment meets stringent safety standards, protecting workers and the surrounding environment.

Comprehensive Safety Measures

The Port's gantry cranes underwent comprehensive inspections, evaluations, and testing to ensure compliance with OSHA regulations. Port General Manager Rory J. Respicio highlighted the unwavering dedication of the Port's mechanics, welders, and the entire "Port Strong" family across all divisions. "During the trials of Covid and Typhoon Mawar, every employee proved essential, keeping the Port fully operational. Their collective effort is a testament to the spirit of unity and resilience that stands at the core of our operations," he said.

Modernization and Future Planning

Despite the successful recertification, the Port's gantry cranes are nearing the end of their serviceable life. In response, the Port, alongside Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio, is actively pushing for the acquisition of replacement gantry cranes. This move is central to the Port's strategy for modernization and ensuring capacity for maintaining the island and region's commercial and economic activities and military readiness amidst growing geopolitical threats. "Securing new gantry cranes has been the Port's top priority from the onset of the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration," Respicio emphasized.

Supporting Regional Commerce and National Security

This dedication is key to maintaining the Port's crucial position in supporting regional commerce and national security interests amidst growing geopolitical tensions. The effort to replace aging equipment with modern, efficient machinery is not just about maintaining standards but setting the stage for future growth and stability in an uncertain global landscape.

The successful recertification of the Port Authority of Guam's gantry cranes marks not only a milestone in operational safety and efficiency but also the beginning of a critical phase in the Port's modernization efforts. As the Port looks to the future, the commitment to safety, efficiency, and modernization will continue to be paramount in supporting the island's and region's economic health and security.