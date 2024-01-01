en English
Business

GST Hike in Singapore: Implications for Consumers and Businesses

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:27 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 3:31 am EST
In a significant development that will impact both consumers and businesses, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in Singapore is set to increase from 8% to 9% from January 1, 2024. This transition, following the prior hike from 7% to 8% on January 1, 2023, has necessitated a series of adjustments in price displays and payments for goods and services to be delivered next year.

Implications for Businesses

As per the new GST norms, all registered businesses must display GST-inclusive prices. However, for those unable to immediately update their displays, a transition period allows for the exhibition of two prices. Commercial giants such as Giant, Sheng Shiong, Fairprice Group, and IKEA have already taken a proactive stance, absorbing the GST increase for selected essential products to alleviate the burden on consumers. However, businesses are expected to transparently communicate any price increases and avoid attributing them primarily to the GST hike. Non-compliance with these requirements may incur fines.

Transitional Rules and Scenarios

Transactions spanning the GST rate change may be subject to transitional rules. For instance, if a consumer pays for a product or service before 2024 but receives it after the GST rate increase, they may be charged the additional 1% GST. This cost may, however, be absorbed by the supplier. Payment made in 2023 for a service performed in 2024 will see GST charged at the old rate of 8%. Deposits made before the new year will be charged at the existing 8% rate, while any balance paid afterward will attract the new 9% rate. These rules also apply to installment payments arranged either directly with suppliers or through banks.

Impact on Online Marketplaces

Fresh changes in GST regulations are set to affect online marketplace providers of lodging or ride-sharing services in New Zealand from April 1, 2024. These services, classified as ‘listed services’, include commercial short-stay and visitor accommodations like Airbnb and Bookabach, as well as ride-share and food beverage delivery services such as Uber and Ola. The electronic marketplace will be obligated to collect and remit a 15% GST on all services provided to end-users through their platform. Large commercial enterprises providing over 2,000 nights of short-stay accommodation annually have the option to opt out by reaching an agreement with the marketplace operator.

In sum, these changes in GST regulations, while aimed at meeting healthcare expenditure and caring for seniors, necessitate awareness and adjustment from both consumers and businesses. With the Assurance Package enhanced to provide additional offset for Singaporean households, particularly those in the lower-income bracket, the transition is expected to be relatively smooth.

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

