Greece Sets Stage for Overhaul of Growth Fund and Subsidiaries through New Legislation

In a notable move, Kostis Hatzidakis, the National Economy and Finance Minister of Greece, has declared the forthcoming introduction of a bill geared towards transforming the Growth Fund and its subsidiaries. The new legislation, inspired by the model of the Public Power Corporation (PPC), was announced during the New Year's cake-cutting event of the Hellenic Public Properties Company (ETAD).

Changing the Landscape of Hiring

The impending bill introduces a fresh framework for the recruitment of directors for these subsidiaries. The selection process would now include candidates from both the private and public sectors. This is to be achieved through tendering procedures for a fixed term. The state's testing and hiring agency, ASEP, will also be involved in the process. However, the processes will be streamlined for enhanced efficiency.

Emphasis on Transparency and Speed

In his announcement, Hatzidakis placed considerable emphasis on the need for transparency and speed in operations. He believes that these elements are crucial for the overhauling of the Growth Fund and its subsidiaries. The enhanced transparency will enable a clear understanding of the procedures and responsibilities, thus fostering accountability. Meanwhile, the increased speed in operations is expected to boost productivity and service delivery.

Addressing Operational Inertia at ETAD

The new bill also has plans to tackle the operational inertia at ETAD. It aims to achieve this by giving priority to the development of ready properties. The legislation will also create separate departments focused on managing both large and mature properties, as well as smaller ones. This segregation of responsibilities is expected to streamline the property management process and make it more efficient.

Overriding the current slow procedures, Hatzidakis stressed on the importance of adopting fast procedures for a new beginning. He expressed confidence that the international and European practices being implemented would yield positive outcomes, and that the proposed legislation will mark a significant step forward in the Greek economy's journey.