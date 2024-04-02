Govt playing a joke on passengers by aiming to reduce bus fare by only Tk0.03 per km: Jatri Kalyan Samiti

Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samiti has voiced strong opposition to the government's nominal reduction of bus fares by Tk0.03 per kilometer, suggesting it belittles the significant drop in fuel prices. The organization argues that while bus owners stand to gain from the lower fuel costs, passengers are left to shoulder disproportionate expenses, especially with Eid approaching. This controversy emerges following the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority's (BRTA) recommendation, which aligns with the government's recent decision to decrease diesel and kerosene prices.

Disparity Between Fuel Price Drop and Fare Reduction

Despite the government's proactive measure to lower diesel and kerosene prices to Tk106 per liter, a decrease of Tk2.25 from March, the subsequent fare adjustment has been criticized for its inadequacy. The BRTA, after consultations with bus owners, suggested a mere Tk0.03 reduction per kilometer for bus fares. This adjustment would see long-distance bus fares drop from Tk2.15 to Tk2.12 per kilometer, and for Dhaka-Chattogram metropolitan areas, from Tk2.45 to Tk2.42. However, the Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samiti contends that past reductions in bus fares have seldom translated into tangible benefits for passengers, citing similar instances in 2011 and 2016 where fare reductions did not align with the proportionate decrease in fuel prices.

Public Outcry and Organizational Demands

The organization's statement sheds light on public frustration, highlighting that the meager fare reduction is perceived as a jest at the expense of passengers, particularly in anticipation of Eid when travel peaks. They demand a more significant cut in fuel oil prices and an equitable adjustment in bus fares to genuinely benefit the everyday commuter. The Samiti's stance reflects broader concerns over the disparity between the reduction in operating costs for bus owners and the relatively unchanged travel expenses for passengers.

Government and Stakeholder Responses

In response to the outcry, BRTA Chairman Nur Mohammad Mazumder emphasized that the fare reduction recommendation is in process and awaits government approval to be implemented. The proposed changes aim to reflect the decrease in fuel costs, albeit marginally. However, the response from the government and the BRTA has yet to address the core issues raised by the Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samiti and the general public, leaving the matter unresolved as Eid approaches.

The debate over bus fare reductions in Bangladesh underscores a recurring dilemma in public transportation pricing - balancing operational costs with affordable access for passengers. As stakeholders await a final decision, the controversy highlights the need for a more transparent and equitable approach to fare adjustments, ensuring that benefits from lower fuel prices are shared equitably between transport operators and passengers.