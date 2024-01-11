en English
Business

Government Unveils Macroeconomic Targets for 2024/2025: A Comprehensive Economic Strategy

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:51 am EST
In a significant move, Minister of Finance, Simplex Chithyola-Banda, has divulged the government’s macroeconomic targets for the 2024/2025 fiscal year. The announcement, part of the government’s comprehensive economic strategy, aims to stabilize and bolster the national economy.

Blueprint for Economic Resurgence

The newly unveiled macroeconomic targets encompass a broad spectrum of fiscal and monetary policy measures. Among these objectives, the government is committed to ensuring debt sustainability by the end of the fiscal year. These goals form part of a larger economic blueprint designed to guide the government’s financial management throughout the fiscal period.

Commitment to Economic Planning

The Minister’s announcement underscores the government’s unwavering commitment to meticulous economic planning. Their focus is on achieving a balanced and sustainable economic environment, an essential prerequisite for long-term growth and prosperity. However, the Minister refrained from delving into the specifics of the targets or the strategies that will be employed to realize them.

Key Goals and Measures

As part of the macroeconomic targets, the government aims to achieve substantial economic growth and maintain a primary surplus of no less than 2.5 per cent of the domestic product annually in the medium term. The government plans to slash its budget deficit by at least 50 basis points in 2024/25, a significant reduction from 2024’s target of 5.9 per cent of GDP. In addition, the government is considering raising capital spending by as much as 20 per cent. Achieving these ambitious goals will hinge on revenue increase and subsidy curtailment.

The government’s economic strategy also involves implementing structural reforms to bolster promising sectors. This includes expanding the private sector’s role in economic activity and intensifying efforts to maintain macroeconomic stability and realize positive financial indicators. The government’s approach to fiscal consolidation remains steadfast, with a fiscal deficit target of 5.9 per cent this year and 4.6 percent by 2026. The long-term plan also includes providing interest-free capital expenditure loans to states in 2024-2025 to stimulate economic activity nationwide.

Business Economy
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

