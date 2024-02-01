Government to Withdraw Disputed Tax Demands Worth Rs 3,500 Crore to Aid Small Taxpayers

In a remarkable move, the government has announced a plan to withdraw approximately 11 million disputed tax demands, a collective sum of Rs 3,500 crore (roughly 460 million USD), for the period leading up to the fiscal year of 2014-15. This decision, primarily aimed at alleviating the burden on small taxpayers, comes in the backdrop of a staggering 27 million disputed tax demands currently in various stages of resolution. Of these, a significant chunk, roughly 21 million demands, carry a value of less than Rs 25,000 (approximately 330 USD) each.

Alleviating the Burden of Small Taxpayers

This initiative, led by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, is anticipated to bring relief to around 10 million taxpayers. The government's withdrawal will encompass outstanding direct tax demands up to ₹25,000 until FY 2009-10 and up to ₹10,000 for financial years 2010-11 to 2014-15. The total revenue foregone as a result of this decision is estimated to be over ₹3,500 crore. In the words of Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra, the move is designed to improve the ease of living and ease of doing business for taxpayers, particularly benefitting small and mid-level taxpayers.

Aiming to End Longstanding Disputes

The government's withdrawal of these disputed tax demands aligns with its goal of addressing long-standing tax demands and providing relief to honest taxpayers. Of the 2.68 crore tax demands, about 58 lakh pertain to FY2009-10 and another 53 lakh from 2010-11 to 2014-15. The decision to withdraw outstanding direct tax demands up to Rs 25,000 for 2009-10 and up to Rs 10,000 for financial years 2010-11 to 2014-15 seeks to end disputes that have been pending for several decades.

Impact on the Tax Ecosystem

The government's decision to drop these minor tax claims, associated with 2.1 crore demand notices involving amounts less than Rs 25,000, is expected to reduce tax litigations and disputes significantly. The waiver applies to trivial outstanding tax demands of up to Rs 25,000 for the period up to 2009-10, and outstanding disputes related to amounts up to Rs 10,000 for the years 2010-11 to 2014-15. However, it is crucial to note that only trivial tax demands will be withdrawn, while high-value demands will continue to be under litigation. This move marks a significant step towards streamlining the tax dispute resolution process, ensuring a fairer and more efficient tax ecosystem.