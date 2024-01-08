en English
Economy

Government Intervention in Berbice’s Construction Material Crisis: A Response to Rapid Development

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:20 am EST
Government Intervention in Berbice’s Construction Material Crisis: A Response to Rapid Development

During the groundbreaking ceremony for the US$161 million ultra-modern hospital in New Amsterdam, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), President Irfaan Ali addressed the challenges the region is grappling with due to accelerated development. The construction boom has precipitated a shortage of essential materials like sand, with demand significantly exceeding supply.

Exorbitant Prices Amid Material Shortage

The President acknowledged the fact that certain suppliers are capitalizing on the situation to artificially inflate prices. He underscored the need for a concerted effort to stabilize costs and promote sustainable development. President Ali referred to previous government interventions that successfully reduced stone prices as an example of effective action.

Government Intervention and Future Plans

President Ali announced plans to convene consultations with the private sector and suppliers within three weeks to explore innovative solutions. These solutions may include utilizing government assets to alleviate the crisis. Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo also addressed this pressing issue during a press conference. He detailed the government’s strategies to stabilize sand prices and enhance the infrastructure for sand transportation in Berbice.

Addressing Energy Insecurity Amid Development

The content also draws attention to the energy insecurity in Guyana, frequent power outages, and the government’s inadequacy in properly assessing long-term energy needs. This is particularly evident in the Demerara Berbice Interconnected System (DBIS). The lack of clearly articulated plans to tackle the exponential growth in energy demand points to a looming crisis in energy planning and infrastructure in Berbice amid its rapid development.

In conclusion, the Berbice region, amid its development boom, is facing a dual crisis of material shortage and energy insecurity. The government’s planned intervention and consultations aim to address these challenges and ensure sustainable development in the region.

Economy
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

