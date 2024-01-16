Government Imposes 50% Duty on Molasses Export to Stabilize Domestic Market

Starting from January 18, the government has imposed a 50% duty on the export of molasses, a by-product in sugar production that finds extensive use across industries, including alcohol distilleries and animal feed. The finance ministry's decision aims to regulate molasses export to ensure domestic availability and stabilize prices.

An Attempt to Stabilize Domestic Markets

The new policy could be an attempt to discourage excessive exports that can lead to domestic shortages and price spikes. This move is especially crucial if the country's sugar industry is grappling with challenges or if there is a significant demand for molasses in domestic markets. Molasses, a key ingredient for ethanol production, is exported to several countries, including Vietnam, South Korea, the Netherlands, and the Philippines. The top exporting states are Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Gujarat.

Implications for Ethanol Production and Petrol Blending

The 50% export duty on molasses is expected to increase ethanol availability for blending with petrol, aligning with the government's target of 15% ethanol blending for the Ethanol Supply Year 2023-24. This policy could lead to substantial savings in foreign exchange and payments to farmers. The government has also directed sugar mills to utilize cane juice and B-heavy molasses for ethanol production, placing a cap on the diversion of sugar for the current marketing season.

Impact on Sugar Mills and the Economy

The imposition of the export duty could impact the profitability of sugar mills, the cost of related products, and the overall economy. Additionally, the finance ministry has extended the existing concessional duty rates on imports of crude and refined edible oils for one year till March 31, 2025. The government has also lowered the windfall levy on domestically produced crude, indicating a comprehensive approach to managing the production and import of essential oils and fuels.