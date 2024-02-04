Government Establishes New Company to Market Fish Products: A Strategic Move for Economic Growth

In a strategic move designed to bolster the economic prowess of the fishing industry, the government has announced the establishment of a new company. This initiative is part of the broader 'Hafuthaa 14' roadmap and is specifically tasked with marketing fish products. The move is geared towards enhancing the benefits derived from the fishing industry, a sector of paramount significance in many countries.

Bridge to Larger Markets

The new company is poised to serve as a nexus between local fish producers and larger markets, including the potential for international reach. This is expected to facilitate an increase in sales, which will, in turn, boost the profitability of local fisheries. The current 24% tariff on fish exports has been a significant stumbling block, impeding competitiveness, particularly in the European Union market. The establishment of this company is a strategic response designed to circumvent this challenge.

Domestic Economic Growth and Sustainable Practices

Furthermore, the company's establishment aims to ensure that the value addition in the fish products supply chain remains within the country. This is expected to contribute significantly to domestic economic growth. The move also has sustainability at its core, with an emphasis on promoting sustainable fishing practices.

Improved Standards and Job Opportunities

The creation of this company could instigate a ripple effect of benefits. These include improved quality standards in fish products and the creation of new job opportunities in the marketing, distribution, and sales sectors. The company is likely to work in collaboration with existing fisheries, regulatory bodies, and other stakeholders, fostering an environment of cooperation and mutual benefit.

The government's decision to establish such a company is a testament to its commitment to supporting the fishing industry and recognizing its vital contribution to the national economy. This development signifies a forward-thinking approach that seeks to leverage the potential of this industry to its fullest extent.