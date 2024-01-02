Goldman Sachs Drops Shift4 Payments from Conviction List: A Signal of Changing Market Preferences

Goldman Sachs, the multinational investment bank, has recently dropped Shift4 Payments (FOUR) from its ‘conviction list’ of preferred stocks. This move signifies a change in market preferences and comes amid updated economic forecasts. Notably, payment stocks have started to show improvement after underperforming throughout the majority of the previous year.

Payment Stocks and the US Economy

During the last two months of the previous year, payment stocks experienced an upswing due to anticipations of a ‘soft landing’ for the U.S. economy. This term refers to a mild recession or, in some cases, no recession at all. As the economic situation begins to improve, the market has started to pivot towards higher-risk, high-growth stocks.

Fintech in the Shadow of Recession

Analysts, like Deutsche Bank’s Bryan Keane, suggest that during a recession, investors are likely to favor fintech companies that display stable market share, recurring business models, and the ability to generate earnings and free cash flow. These companies include Marqeta (MQ), Square (SQ), and Bill.com (BILL), which are closely tied to broader economic recoveries.

Market Performance amidst Changing Tides

In the stock market, SQ, MQ, and BILL stocks experienced a decline in their value, while Shift4’s shares rose by 33% in 2023. However, after Goldman Sachs’ recent update, Shift4 saw a dip in its shares. The fintech sector, in general, has been under pressure due to rising interest rates and fears of recession for much of 2023. The Federal Reserve’s indication of a pause in policy tightening, however, has offered some relief.

Looking ahead, analysts are now projecting potential interest rate cuts in 2024. Despite their recent performance, fintech stocks rank low within industry groups, securing the 174th position out of 197 tracked by IBD.