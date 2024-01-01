Global Real Estate Market 2024: Challenges and Opportunities

Shifting tides in the global real estate market are presenting a panorama of challenges and opportunities in 2024, with affordability and regulatory issues coloring the landscapes of different regions. The Australian home price growth is losing steam due to affordability concerns and inflating borrowing costs, while the US Treasury market is witnessing gains amid growing expectations that the Federal Reserve might wrap up its interest rate hikes. China’s property market, on the other hand, is grappling with an intensifying slump marked by accelerating declines in home sales.

UK and Asian Markets: A Study in Contrasts

Adding to the global real estate mosaic, the UK housing market is indicating a trend toward improved affordability, potentially facilitating more people to climb the property ladder. In stark contrast, Asian economies, particularly South Korea and Vietnam, are dealing with housing market difficulties spurred by surging interest rates and regulatory scrutiny.

Canada’s Housing Challenge: A Balancing Act

Canada, while striving to render housing more affordable, is anticipated to continue grappling with pricing and supply issues that will likely keep the rental market under pressure into 2024. Despite a surge in rental construction, a market balance is not imminent. Slowing rental increases are projected, particularly in higher-priced markets like Toronto and Vancouver. The federal government’s move to waive GST on new rental projects, followed by Ontario’s decision to eliminate its portion of the HST, is perceived as a positive step towards fostering new developments, yet developers still confront significant hurdles.

Population Growth, Immigration, and Rental Shortage

Population growth, fuelled by immigration and an influx of temporary foreign workers and international students, has also compounded the rental supply shortage. However, despite these challenges, experts do not predict a significant reduction in rent prices or an easing of market pressures in the short term.

Analysts are optimistic that the cost of a home loan is likely to decline in 2024 after a year of skyrocketing mortgage rates. The Federal Reserve is expected to cut rates in 2024, leading to an anticipated fall in the federal funds rate to 4.6 percent. The housing industry is confronting issues such as first-time homebuyers struggling to enter the market, housing inventory shortages, and federal lawsuits affecting agent compensation. Nonetheless, the impending series of rate cuts announced by the Federal Reserve has instilled optimism for a market rebound.

The National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) has a positive outlook for the real estate market in 2024, despite the hurdles encountered in 2023. They foresee a potential decrease in mortgage rates, which may lead to increased housing inventory and a 13.5% rise in existing home sales. The organization’s key initiative for 2024 is ‘Ignite Others’, a program aimed to drive transformational change in communities and empower first-time buyers. Tracy Kasper, the president of NAR, has reiterated the organization’s commitment to advocating for policies that enhance property rights and market stability.

Real estate research company and buying-selling platform Batdongsan predicts a ‘turning point’ for the global real estate market in the third quarter of 2024. Several factors, including new laws taking effect, expected economic growth, and buyer sentiment, have contributed to this more conservative forecast. Meanwhile, the demand for housing is predicted to remain strong, and property values are expected to increase. High-quality properties meeting investor and tenant needs will continue to be in demand, and low mortgage rates and government incentives will contribute to a positive outlook.