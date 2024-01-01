en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

Global Real Estate Market 2024: Challenges and Opportunities

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 1, 2024 at 9:13 am EST
Global Real Estate Market 2024: Challenges and Opportunities

Shifting tides in the global real estate market are presenting a panorama of challenges and opportunities in 2024, with affordability and regulatory issues coloring the landscapes of different regions. The Australian home price growth is losing steam due to affordability concerns and inflating borrowing costs, while the US Treasury market is witnessing gains amid growing expectations that the Federal Reserve might wrap up its interest rate hikes. China’s property market, on the other hand, is grappling with an intensifying slump marked by accelerating declines in home sales.

UK and Asian Markets: A Study in Contrasts

Adding to the global real estate mosaic, the UK housing market is indicating a trend toward improved affordability, potentially facilitating more people to climb the property ladder. In stark contrast, Asian economies, particularly South Korea and Vietnam, are dealing with housing market difficulties spurred by surging interest rates and regulatory scrutiny.

Canada’s Housing Challenge: A Balancing Act

Canada, while striving to render housing more affordable, is anticipated to continue grappling with pricing and supply issues that will likely keep the rental market under pressure into 2024. Despite a surge in rental construction, a market balance is not imminent. Slowing rental increases are projected, particularly in higher-priced markets like Toronto and Vancouver. The federal government’s move to waive GST on new rental projects, followed by Ontario’s decision to eliminate its portion of the HST, is perceived as a positive step towards fostering new developments, yet developers still confront significant hurdles.

Population Growth, Immigration, and Rental Shortage

Population growth, fuelled by immigration and an influx of temporary foreign workers and international students, has also compounded the rental supply shortage. However, despite these challenges, experts do not predict a significant reduction in rent prices or an easing of market pressures in the short term.

Analysts are optimistic that the cost of a home loan is likely to decline in 2024 after a year of skyrocketing mortgage rates. The Federal Reserve is expected to cut rates in 2024, leading to an anticipated fall in the federal funds rate to 4.6 percent. The housing industry is confronting issues such as first-time homebuyers struggling to enter the market, housing inventory shortages, and federal lawsuits affecting agent compensation. Nonetheless, the impending series of rate cuts announced by the Federal Reserve has instilled optimism for a market rebound.

The National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) has a positive outlook for the real estate market in 2024, despite the hurdles encountered in 2023. They foresee a potential decrease in mortgage rates, which may lead to increased housing inventory and a 13.5% rise in existing home sales. The organization’s key initiative for 2024 is ‘Ignite Others’, a program aimed to drive transformational change in communities and empower first-time buyers. Tracy Kasper, the president of NAR, has reiterated the organization’s commitment to advocating for policies that enhance property rights and market stability.

Real estate research company and buying-selling platform Batdongsan predicts a ‘turning point’ for the global real estate market in the third quarter of 2024. Several factors, including new laws taking effect, expected economic growth, and buyer sentiment, have contributed to this more conservative forecast. Meanwhile, the demand for housing is predicted to remain strong, and property values are expected to increase. High-quality properties meeting investor and tenant needs will continue to be in demand, and low mortgage rates and government incentives will contribute to a positive outlook.

0
Economy
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol Pledges Tangible Economic Recovery in 2024

By BNN Correspondents

UK's 2024 Tax Landscape: A Deceptive Relief for Taxpayers

By BNN Correspondents

UK Households Brace for Increased Energy Bills as Ofgem's Price Cap Rises

By Saboor Bayat

South Korean President Pledges Tangible Economic Recovery in 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Kwale County Residents Challenge President Ruto's Job Creation Claims ...
@Economy · 38 mins
Kwale County Residents Challenge President Ruto's Job Creation Claims ...
heart comment 0
Fish and Chips Industry in Crisis: UK’s Culinary Tradition at Risk

By BNN Correspondents

Fish and Chips Industry in Crisis: UK's Culinary Tradition at Risk
China’s Economic Path for 2024: A Deep Dive into Policy Priorities

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China's Economic Path for 2024: A Deep Dive into Policy Priorities
New Year Rings in Resurgence of Travel and Leisure Activities

By Aqsa Younas Rana

New Year Rings in Resurgence of Travel and Leisure Activities
China’s Economic Resilience: A Look into 2024

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China's Economic Resilience: A Look into 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Raila Odinga Stands Against Ruto's Tax Measures: A Biblical Parallel Sparks Political Unrest
14 seconds
Raila Odinga Stands Against Ruto's Tax Measures: A Biblical Parallel Sparks Political Unrest
Kwale County Questions President Ruto's Job Promise: A Call for Accountability
20 seconds
Kwale County Questions President Ruto's Job Promise: A Call for Accountability
Thomas Partey Excluded from Ghana's AFCON 2023 Squad Due to Injury
3 mins
Thomas Partey Excluded from Ghana's AFCON 2023 Squad Due to Injury
South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol Pledges Tangible Economic Recovery in 2024
4 mins
South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol Pledges Tangible Economic Recovery in 2024
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol's Unwavering Commitment to Reform
5 mins
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol's Unwavering Commitment to Reform
MBF President Disagrees with Army Chief's Stance on Arms Prohibition
5 mins
MBF President Disagrees with Army Chief's Stance on Arms Prohibition
Gaza in the Crosshairs: Unraveling Israeli Sentiments Amid Conflict
7 mins
Gaza in the Crosshairs: Unraveling Israeli Sentiments Amid Conflict
Fulham's New Year's Eve Triumph Over Arsenal Shakes Up Premier League
7 mins
Fulham's New Year's Eve Triumph Over Arsenal Shakes Up Premier League
Gaza Conflict Sparks Global Demonstrations on New Year's Day: A Hope for Change in 2024
9 mins
Gaza Conflict Sparks Global Demonstrations on New Year's Day: A Hope for Change in 2024
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
48 mins
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
1 hour
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
1 hour
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
1 hour
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
2 hours
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
3 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
3 hours
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
4 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
4 hours
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app