en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Global Lender to Slash Workforce by 20,000 Amid Financial Struggles

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:39 pm EST
Global Lender to Slash Workforce by 20,000 Amid Financial Struggles

In a major shakeup in the financial sector, a leading global lender has announced plans to slash its workforce by an astounding 20,000 employees over the next four years. This drastic reduction, representing a significant chunk of its current 239,000-strong workforce, is a response to what the institution has described as a ‘disappointing’ financial quarter.

Financial Downturn Spurs Job Cuts

The restructuring move comes on the heels of a reported $1.8 billion loss in the last three months of 2023. The company’s decision is a reflection of the broader trend in the industry, which sees financial institutions streamlining operations and cutting costs in response to market pressures and for greater efficiency. The bank anticipates that by 2026, its global staff count will be around 180,000, a stark drop from the 240,000 at the start of 2023.

Streamlining Operations: A Matter of Survival

The lender’s move is anticipated to cost the bank as much as $1 billion this year alone, but it aims to save $2.5 billion over the medium term. It is expected to eliminate layers of bureaucracy and about 5,000 managerial roles. The reorganization also includes plans to spin off the bank’s Mexican consumer unit and list it in an IPO.

Impact on Employees and the Industry

The massive workforce reduction is set to have far-reaching implications, not only for the affected employees but also for the communities where the layoffs may occur. Furthermore, it underscores the challenges faced by the financial services industry as a whole, grappling with economic headwinds and rapid technological changes. Despite the layoffs, the bank’s CFO has reassured that the staffing cuts will not affect revenue growth. The move also sends a strong signal to other industry players about the need for successful execution of restructuring plans, especially in an era of economic uncertainties.

The bank’s CEO, Jane Fraser, sees 2024 as a turning point for the bank, with efforts to simplify the bank’s structure expected to be completed this year. However, the upcoming years will reveal whether this bold move will pay off or if it will add to the list of challenges the financial sector is currently facing.

0
Business Economy
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
49 seconds ago
Deutsche Bank Explores M&A Opportunities to Bolster Growth
Deutsche Bank, a leading financial institution, is reportedly exploring merger and acquisition (M&A) strategies to bolster its scale and competitiveness in a rapidly evolving financial landscape. While the specifics of potential targets or the exact nature of these M&A activities are yet to be disclosed, the move aligns with the trend of ongoing consolidation in
Deutsche Bank Explores M&A Opportunities to Bolster Growth
6th Pakistan Edible Oil Conference: A Global Gathering to Propel Industrial Knowledge
8 mins ago
6th Pakistan Edible Oil Conference: A Global Gathering to Propel Industrial Knowledge
Pandora Spotlights Environmental Benefits of Lab-Grown Diamonds
12 mins ago
Pandora Spotlights Environmental Benefits of Lab-Grown Diamonds
Sector Economic Performance Decline: Unraveling the Implications for National Economy
3 mins ago
Sector Economic Performance Decline: Unraveling the Implications for National Economy
Lagos Court Contemplates Imprisonment for Alleged Disobedience of Judicial Order
7 mins ago
Lagos Court Contemplates Imprisonment for Alleged Disobedience of Judicial Order
Mombasa Port Welcomes First Vessel from Korea Marine Transport Container Line
7 mins ago
Mombasa Port Welcomes First Vessel from Korea Marine Transport Container Line
Latest Headlines
World News
Florida Pickleball Community Rallies for AEDs in Parks After Tragedy
45 seconds
Florida Pickleball Community Rallies for AEDs in Parks After Tragedy
Dunkley Byelection: A Political Turning Point Amid Economic Pressures
57 seconds
Dunkley Byelection: A Political Turning Point Amid Economic Pressures
Weekly News Roundup: Golden Globes, Political Developments, and Aerospace Challenges
2 mins
Weekly News Roundup: Golden Globes, Political Developments, and Aerospace Challenges
Soccer Star Rose Lavelle Inducted into Mount Notre Dame High School's Athletic Hall of Fame
2 mins
Soccer Star Rose Lavelle Inducted into Mount Notre Dame High School's Athletic Hall of Fame
Battling Disability Discrimination: Arlene Alexander's Fight for Employment
3 mins
Battling Disability Discrimination: Arlene Alexander's Fight for Employment
Buzz Williams Likens Kentucky's Basketball Team to a Hallucinogen
3 mins
Buzz Williams Likens Kentucky's Basketball Team to a Hallucinogen
High School Girls' Basketball: A Roundup of Recent Game Results
4 mins
High School Girls' Basketball: A Roundup of Recent Game Results
Florida House to Discuss Bills on Anti-Semitism and Child-Custody Safety
5 mins
Florida House to Discuss Bills on Anti-Semitism and Child-Custody Safety
High School Boys' Basketball: A Snapshot of Recent Games Across Districts
5 mins
High School Boys' Basketball: A Snapshot of Recent Games Across Districts
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
4 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
9 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
10 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
10 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
12 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
14 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
15 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
16 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
16 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app