en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Global Economy Expected to Weaken in 2024, Says World Economic Forum Report

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:08 am EST
Global Economy Expected to Weaken in 2024, Says World Economic Forum Report

In a recent report released by the World Economic Forum (WEF), the global economy is projected to experience a downturn in 2024. A survey conducted between November and December last year, involving chief economists, revealed 56% anticipate a weakening of the global economic conditions, while 20% predict stability and 23% foresee slight improvement. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) also forecasts a dip in global economic growth to 2.9% in 2024, down from 3% in 2023.

Europe’s Economic Decline

Economists’ sentiment towards Europe was particularly pessimistic, with 77% expecting a decline in economic growth. This bleak outlook is further emphasized by the IMF’s projection of 3.0% global growth in 2024, a reduction from the previous year. The ongoing war in Ukraine has also raised concerns about its impact on the economic activity in the region.

U.S. and Asia: Economic Forecasts

The U.S. outlook has also worsened, with only 56% predicting moderate or higher growth, a decrease from the previous forecast. Conversely, South Asia and East Asia and the Pacific maintain a positive economic outlook. However, a cautious approach is adopted towards China, where moderate growth is the majority expectation.

Geopolitical Tensions and Economic Volatility

Strained China-U.S. relations, the potential for escalated conflict in the Middle East, and other geopolitical tensions are significant concerns. These geopolitical rifts are expected to contribute to increased economic volatility globally, including in stock markets. In fact, the WEF survey indicates that the pace of geo-economic fragmentation is expected to accelerate, stoking volatility in the global economy and stock markets.

Inflation Expectations

Despite the overall gloomy outlook, there is some optimism regarding inflation. About 70% of economists expect financial conditions to ease and inflationary pressures to lessen, particularly in Europe and the U.S. However, moderate inflation is still anticipated in these regions.

As the world grapples with these economic headwinds, the WEF is launching a campaign to define a new approach to growth, helping policymakers balance economic growth with social, environmental, and other priorities. This endeavor aims to ensure that countries grow in ways that are environmentally sustainable and socially inclusive.

0
Business Economy Europe
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
11 seconds ago
European Markets Set to Open Higher as World Economic Forum Kicks Off
European markets are set to start the new trading week on a positive note, despite an initial dip in the Stoxx 600 index on Monday morning. This optimism comes as global investors gear up for the World Economic Forum (WEF) taking place in Davos, Switzerland, from January 14 to 19. Centered around the theme of
European Markets Set to Open Higher as World Economic Forum Kicks Off
World Economic Forum 2024: Rebuilding Trust in a Digital Age
23 seconds ago
World Economic Forum 2024: Rebuilding Trust in a Digital Age
WEF 2024: Leaders Unite in Davos to Rebuild Trust and Shape the Future
24 seconds ago
WEF 2024: Leaders Unite in Davos to Rebuild Trust and Shape the Future
Indian Banks Expand in Ayodhya: A Strategic Move Ahead of Ram Temple Inauguration
12 seconds ago
Indian Banks Expand in Ayodhya: A Strategic Move Ahead of Ram Temple Inauguration
Business Insider Backs Investigative Report Accusing Neri Oxman of Plagiarism
17 seconds ago
Business Insider Backs Investigative Report Accusing Neri Oxman of Plagiarism
WEF Davos 2024: Global Leaders Gather to Rebuild Trust
23 seconds ago
WEF Davos 2024: Global Leaders Gather to Rebuild Trust
Latest Headlines
World News
Exercise Therapy May Worsen Symptoms in Long Covid Patients, Study Suggests
9 seconds
Exercise Therapy May Worsen Symptoms in Long Covid Patients, Study Suggests
Unleashing the Full Potential of Health Savings Accounts
16 seconds
Unleashing the Full Potential of Health Savings Accounts
NDA Invites Private Entities to Operate Drug Rehab Centers
19 seconds
NDA Invites Private Entities to Operate Drug Rehab Centers
Iowa Caucuses: Final Pitches Amid Cold Snap as Presidential Race Heats Up
31 seconds
Iowa Caucuses: Final Pitches Amid Cold Snap as Presidential Race Heats Up
Ukraine Advocates for Peace Plan Involvement of China at Davos Amidst War with Russia
37 seconds
Ukraine Advocates for Peace Plan Involvement of China at Davos Amidst War with Russia
Guardian Weekly's Insight into the Middle East's Current Situation
37 seconds
Guardian Weekly's Insight into the Middle East's Current Situation
Mwenya Musenge Urges Patriotic Front to Rediscover Their Resilience Amidst Challenges
38 seconds
Mwenya Musenge Urges Patriotic Front to Rediscover Their Resilience Amidst Challenges
Jallikattu: A Cultural Spectacle Amid Controversy
47 seconds
Jallikattu: A Cultural Spectacle Amid Controversy
Alexander Djiku: A Standout Performance in AFCON 2023
59 seconds
Alexander Djiku: A Standout Performance in AFCON 2023
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
4 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
28 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
57 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
3 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app