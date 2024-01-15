Global Economy Expected to Weaken in 2024, Says World Economic Forum Report

In a recent report released by the World Economic Forum (WEF), the global economy is projected to experience a downturn in 2024. A survey conducted between November and December last year, involving chief economists, revealed 56% anticipate a weakening of the global economic conditions, while 20% predict stability and 23% foresee slight improvement. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) also forecasts a dip in global economic growth to 2.9% in 2024, down from 3% in 2023.

Europe’s Economic Decline

Economists’ sentiment towards Europe was particularly pessimistic, with 77% expecting a decline in economic growth. This bleak outlook is further emphasized by the IMF’s projection of 3.0% global growth in 2024, a reduction from the previous year. The ongoing war in Ukraine has also raised concerns about its impact on the economic activity in the region.

U.S. and Asia: Economic Forecasts

The U.S. outlook has also worsened, with only 56% predicting moderate or higher growth, a decrease from the previous forecast. Conversely, South Asia and East Asia and the Pacific maintain a positive economic outlook. However, a cautious approach is adopted towards China, where moderate growth is the majority expectation.

Geopolitical Tensions and Economic Volatility

Strained China-U.S. relations, the potential for escalated conflict in the Middle East, and other geopolitical tensions are significant concerns. These geopolitical rifts are expected to contribute to increased economic volatility globally, including in stock markets. In fact, the WEF survey indicates that the pace of geo-economic fragmentation is expected to accelerate, stoking volatility in the global economy and stock markets.

Inflation Expectations

Despite the overall gloomy outlook, there is some optimism regarding inflation. About 70% of economists expect financial conditions to ease and inflationary pressures to lessen, particularly in Europe and the U.S. However, moderate inflation is still anticipated in these regions.

As the world grapples with these economic headwinds, the WEF is launching a campaign to define a new approach to growth, helping policymakers balance economic growth with social, environmental, and other priorities. This endeavor aims to ensure that countries grow in ways that are environmentally sustainable and socially inclusive.