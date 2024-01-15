Global Economists’ Survey Signals Subdued Growth and Heightened Uncertainty

The annual World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, Switzerland, serves as a pivotal platform for policymakers and business leaders to address the pressing issues impacting the global economy. To provide a comprehensive understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing the world economy, a survey of over 60 chief economists has been conducted. This survey sheds light on the complex landscape characterized by subdued growth, heightened uncertainty, and a range of geopolitical, financial, and technological factors influencing economic dynamics. The insights from the survey inform discussions and strategies at the WEF meeting, aiming to guide leaders in navigating the complexities of the current financial climate.

A Consensus on Subdued Global Economic Prospects

The survey of chief economists reveals a consensus on the challenges facing the global economy, with more than half expecting a weakening of overall global economic conditions in the coming year. Regional variations are prominent, with Europe anticipated to experience weak or very weak growth, while South Asia and East Asia-Pacific demonstrate more positive outlooks, with high majorities expecting at least moderate growth in 2024. The survey underscores the precarious nature of the current economic environment, emphasizing the urgent need for global cooperation to build sustainable, inclusive economic growth.

Factors Contributing to Economic Uncertainty

Tight financing conditions, geopolitical conflicts, and the disruptive potential of artificial intelligence are identified as key contributors to the subdued global economic prospects. The survey reflects concerns about the impact of these factors on the world economy, with implications for financial conditions, productivity, and economic growth trajectories across different income groups. The disruptive potential of artificial intelligence is noted, with expectations that it will significantly boost productivity in high-income economies over the next five years, while predictions for low-income economies are more reserved.

Geo-Economic Fragmentation and Policy Implications

The survey also highlights expectations of accelerated geo-economic fragmentation, with geopolitical tensions predicted to stoke volatility in the global economy and stock markets, increase localization, strengthen geo-economic blocs, and widen the North-South divide in the next three years. As governments experiment with industrial policy tools, the survey indicates expectations for these policies to remain largely uncoordinated between countries. While industrial policies are expected to enable the emergence of new economic growth hotspots and vital industries, concerns are raised about rising fiscal strains and divergence between higher- and lower-income economies.

Artificial Intelligence and Economic Dynamics

The survey delves into the anticipated impact of artificial intelligence on economic dynamics, revealing a disparity in expectations across income groups. While generative AI is predicted to increase the efficiency of output production and innovation in high-income economies, the outlook for low-income economies is more cautious. Expectations for the net-positive impact on employment also vary between income groups, as well as projections regarding standards of living and the potential for a decline in trust, with slightly more likelihood in high-income markets.

Challenges in Fiscal Policy and Monetary Policy

The survey underscores the challenges facing fiscal policy, especially in countries holding elections, with the need to rebuild buffers and address accumulated debt. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expresses concerns about the potential impact of election cycles on government spending and fiscal policy, particularly as billions of people in numerous countries are set to go to the polls, placing pressure on governments to adjust spending or taxes to secure popular support. Additionally, the IMF emphasizes the importance of maintaining a delicate balance in monetary policy to manage inflation and economic growth.

Quality of Economic Growth and Sustainable Development

In conjunction with the survey, the WEF released a study on the “quality” of economic growth across 107 economies, highlighting that most countries are growing in ways that are neither environmentally sustainable nor socially inclusive. This underscores the need for a new approach to growth that balances economic, social, and environmental priorities. The WEF’s campaign aims to define a new paradigm for growth and assist policymakers in navigating these complexities to achieve sustainable, inclusive economic development.

Global Cooperation and Inclusive Growth

The survey and associated research underscore the critical need for global cooperation to address key economic challenges and steer the world economy toward sustainable, inclusive growth. The insights from the survey and the WEF’s study provide a comprehensive understanding of the prevailing economic landscape, offering valuable guidance for policymakers and business leaders as they navigate the complexities of the current financial climate.

In conclusion, the survey of chief economists provides a comprehensive analysis of the challenges and opportunities facing the global economy, highlighting the importance of global cooperation, sustainable development, and inclusive growth. The insights from the survey are instrumental in informing discussions and strategies at the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, serving as a guide for leaders to navigate the complexities of the current economic environment and shape the trajectory of the global economy.