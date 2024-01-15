en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Global Economists’ Survey Signals Subdued Growth and Heightened Uncertainty

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:23 am EST
Global Economists’ Survey Signals Subdued Growth and Heightened Uncertainty

The annual World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, Switzerland, serves as a pivotal platform for policymakers and business leaders to address the pressing issues impacting the global economy. To provide a comprehensive understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing the world economy, a survey of over 60 chief economists has been conducted. This survey sheds light on the complex landscape characterized by subdued growth, heightened uncertainty, and a range of geopolitical, financial, and technological factors influencing economic dynamics. The insights from the survey inform discussions and strategies at the WEF meeting, aiming to guide leaders in navigating the complexities of the current financial climate.

A Consensus on Subdued Global Economic Prospects

The survey of chief economists reveals a consensus on the challenges facing the global economy, with more than half expecting a weakening of overall global economic conditions in the coming year. Regional variations are prominent, with Europe anticipated to experience weak or very weak growth, while South Asia and East Asia-Pacific demonstrate more positive outlooks, with high majorities expecting at least moderate growth in 2024. The survey underscores the precarious nature of the current economic environment, emphasizing the urgent need for global cooperation to build sustainable, inclusive economic growth.

Factors Contributing to Economic Uncertainty

Tight financing conditions, geopolitical conflicts, and the disruptive potential of artificial intelligence are identified as key contributors to the subdued global economic prospects. The survey reflects concerns about the impact of these factors on the world economy, with implications for financial conditions, productivity, and economic growth trajectories across different income groups. The disruptive potential of artificial intelligence is noted, with expectations that it will significantly boost productivity in high-income economies over the next five years, while predictions for low-income economies are more reserved.

Geo-Economic Fragmentation and Policy Implications

The survey also highlights expectations of accelerated geo-economic fragmentation, with geopolitical tensions predicted to stoke volatility in the global economy and stock markets, increase localization, strengthen geo-economic blocs, and widen the North-South divide in the next three years. As governments experiment with industrial policy tools, the survey indicates expectations for these policies to remain largely uncoordinated between countries. While industrial policies are expected to enable the emergence of new economic growth hotspots and vital industries, concerns are raised about rising fiscal strains and divergence between higher- and lower-income economies.

Artificial Intelligence and Economic Dynamics

The survey delves into the anticipated impact of artificial intelligence on economic dynamics, revealing a disparity in expectations across income groups. While generative AI is predicted to increase the efficiency of output production and innovation in high-income economies, the outlook for low-income economies is more cautious. Expectations for the net-positive impact on employment also vary between income groups, as well as projections regarding standards of living and the potential for a decline in trust, with slightly more likelihood in high-income markets.

Challenges in Fiscal Policy and Monetary Policy

The survey underscores the challenges facing fiscal policy, especially in countries holding elections, with the need to rebuild buffers and address accumulated debt. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expresses concerns about the potential impact of election cycles on government spending and fiscal policy, particularly as billions of people in numerous countries are set to go to the polls, placing pressure on governments to adjust spending or taxes to secure popular support. Additionally, the IMF emphasizes the importance of maintaining a delicate balance in monetary policy to manage inflation and economic growth.

Quality of Economic Growth and Sustainable Development

In conjunction with the survey, the WEF released a study on the “quality” of economic growth across 107 economies, highlighting that most countries are growing in ways that are neither environmentally sustainable nor socially inclusive. This underscores the need for a new approach to growth that balances economic, social, and environmental priorities. The WEF’s campaign aims to define a new paradigm for growth and assist policymakers in navigating these complexities to achieve sustainable, inclusive economic development.

Global Cooperation and Inclusive Growth

The survey and associated research underscore the critical need for global cooperation to address key economic challenges and steer the world economy toward sustainable, inclusive growth. The insights from the survey and the WEF’s study provide a comprehensive understanding of the prevailing economic landscape, offering valuable guidance for policymakers and business leaders as they navigate the complexities of the current financial climate.

In conclusion, the survey of chief economists provides a comprehensive analysis of the challenges and opportunities facing the global economy, highlighting the importance of global cooperation, sustainable development, and inclusive growth. The insights from the survey are instrumental in informing discussions and strategies at the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, serving as a guide for leaders to navigate the complexities of the current economic environment and shape the trajectory of the global economy.

0
Business Economy Switzerland
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
3 mins ago
USAID and PHLPost Join Forces to Boost E-Commerce Capabilities
The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in the Philippines is teaming up with the Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) to bolster its e-commerce capabilities. This initiative, known as the Strengthening Private Enterprises for the Digital Economy (Speed) Activity, is slated to enhance PHLPost’s digitalization roadmap, a crucial component of its modernization efforts. Transforming PHLPost’s
USAID and PHLPost Join Forces to Boost E-Commerce Capabilities
Starlink's Entry Into India's Space Economy Delayed Over Ownership Disclosure Concerns
3 mins ago
Starlink's Entry Into India's Space Economy Delayed Over Ownership Disclosure Concerns
NAFDAC Stresses Importance of Efficient Port Clearance Procedures at Training Session
3 mins ago
NAFDAC Stresses Importance of Efficient Port Clearance Procedures at Training Session
Arvind Ltd Unveils World's First Open-Source Innovation Centre for Water Sustainability
3 mins ago
Arvind Ltd Unveils World's First Open-Source Innovation Centre for Water Sustainability
Philippine Senator Raffy Tulfo Engages Singapore Executives on Energy Investment
3 mins ago
Philippine Senator Raffy Tulfo Engages Singapore Executives on Energy Investment
Decoding UX Surveys: Unraveling Customer Perceptions
3 mins ago
Decoding UX Surveys: Unraveling Customer Perceptions
Latest Headlines
World News
Ben Shelton: A Meteoric Rise in the World of Tennis
2 mins
Ben Shelton: A Meteoric Rise in the World of Tennis
Australian Open 2024: Alexei Popyrin Determined to Challenge Novak Djokovic
2 mins
Australian Open 2024: Alexei Popyrin Determined to Challenge Novak Djokovic
Malaysian Bar Advocates for Salary Revision and Commission for Judges' Remuneration
2 mins
Malaysian Bar Advocates for Salary Revision and Commission for Judges' Remuneration
Scottish Lorry Driver's Fatal Pulmonary Embolism: Missed Thrombosis Prevention Questioned
3 mins
Scottish Lorry Driver's Fatal Pulmonary Embolism: Missed Thrombosis Prevention Questioned
Health NZ West Coast's Plans to Revive Reefton's Health Services Met With Skepticism
3 mins
Health NZ West Coast's Plans to Revive Reefton's Health Services Met With Skepticism
Iloilo City Fights Child Malnutrition with New Nutrition Center
3 mins
Iloilo City Fights Child Malnutrition with New Nutrition Center
Catholic Bishops of Nigeria Speak Out Against Corruption and Violence
3 mins
Catholic Bishops of Nigeria Speak Out Against Corruption and Violence
Stefanos Tsitsipas Triumphs over Zizou Bergs in Australian Open First Round
3 mins
Stefanos Tsitsipas Triumphs over Zizou Bergs in Australian Open First Round
AARP New Hampshire's Valentine's Day Treat: A Virtual Paint and Sip for Caregivers
4 mins
AARP New Hampshire's Valentine's Day Treat: A Virtual Paint and Sip for Caregivers
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
2 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
3 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
4 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
6 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
6 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
6 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
7 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app