Economy

Global Economic Growth to Hit 30-Year Low by 2030, Warns WEF Report

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:16 am EST
Global Economic Growth to Hit 30-Year Low by 2030, Warns WEF Report

As per a new report titled ‘Future of Growth Report 2024’ released by the World Economic Forum (WEF), the global economic growth is expected to slow down to its lowest rate in the last three decades by 2030. This slowdown is attributed to economic and geopolitical shocks that the world has been experiencing. The report emphasizes that these shocks, coupled with global challenges such as climate crisis and deteriorating social contract, are undermining the progress in global development. It advocates for a more sustainable and equitable approach to economic growth, focusing on balancing efficiency with speed and quality.

Disparities in Growth Quality

The report, which covered 107 economies, found disparities in growth quality. High-income economies were found to excel in innovation and inclusion, whereas lower-income economies performed better on sustainability measures. Saadia Zahidi, WEF Managing Director, stressed that while reigniting growth is crucial for tackling global challenges, the nature of that growth is equally important.

Future of Growth Initiative

The WEF has also launched the ‘Future of Growth’ initiative, a two-year project aimed at redefining economic growth narratives. The initiative is designed to assist policymakers, economists, and experts in finding balanced pathways for growth that align with innovation, inclusion, sustainability, and resilience. The report warns that most countries are still pursuing growth paths that are neither sustainable nor inclusive and are limited in their ability to foster innovation or withstand global shocks.

Global Economic Outlook

Several updates from the IMF’s World Economic Outlook project a global growth slowdown from 3.5 percent in 2022 to 3.0 percent in both 2023 and 2024. Factors such as the war in Ukraine, tightening financial conditions, and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic are contributing to this slowdown. IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva has warned that the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) could affect 40% of jobs worldwide, leading to deepening inequality. She has called for governments to establish social safety nets and offer retraining programs to counter the impact of AI.

In conclusion, the WEF’s ‘Future of Growth Report 2024’ and the IMF’s World Economic Outlook updates shed light on the impending slowdown in global economic growth. They stress the importance of a balanced approach to economic growth, focusing on long-term sustainability and equity, recognizing the role of AI, and the need for governmental interventions to mitigate its potential negative impacts. These findings underscore the urgency for nations to reassess their economic strategies and actions to ensure a sustainable and equitable future.

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

