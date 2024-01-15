Global CEOs Must Reinvent Businesses to Thrive, PwC Survey Reveals

At the 27th annual PwC Global CEO Survey, Arthur Wightman, leader of PwC Bermuda, stressed the urgency for businesses to reinvent themselves to thrive. Conducted between October 2 and November 10, 2023, the survey garnered insights from 4,702 CEOs across 105 countries and territories.

Optimism and Concern Among Global CEOs

CEOs exhibited more optimism about the global economy compared to the previous year, with 38% anticipating improvement. However, their confidence in their own companies' revenue prospects showed a decline from 42% to 37%. These findings underscore a decrease in perceived risks from inflation, macroeconomic volatility, and geopolitical conflict. Interestingly, more CEOs plan to grow their workforce, indicating a renewed focus on expansion.

Despite this, concerns about business viability persist, particularly among smaller companies. A significant 45% of CEOs expressed doubts about the sustainability of their current business models over the next decade without significant reinvention.

Generative AI: A Key Driver for Transformation

A majority of CEOs identified generative AI as a pivotal factor for organizational transformation. Around 70% of CEOs are convinced that AI will profoundly reshape their business processes within three years. Alongside optimism about its benefits, CEOs also highlight the need for workforce upskilling and express concerns over cybersecurity risks, misinformation, and biases associated with AI implementation.

Climate Change and Business Model Changes

Climate change emerges as another element prompting changes in business models, with nearly a third of CEOs expecting it to influence their value creation methods. This shift is driven by physical, reputational, and competition-related risks associated with the climate crisis. Interestingly, changes in customer preferences, regulatory alterations, and competitor moves seem to present more immediate and severe risks to business viability than climate change.

Reinvention: The Key to Thriving

While businesses are making strides towards reinvention, 45% of CEOs lack confidence that their companies would survive more than a decade on their current path. The urgency to continually reinvent business models is accentuated by technological disruption and climate change. CEOs are increasingly prioritizing transformative moves to support business model reinvention, with winning companies potentially capturing a performance premium more than 13 times that of their peers.

Furthermore, the survey also uncovered inefficiencies in routine business activities, equating to a substantial productivity loss. PwC estimates this could amount to a $10 trillion 'tax', a figure that underscores the importance of efficiency in business operations.