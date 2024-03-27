Ghazanfar Bank to Spearhead 55MW Gas Power Initiative in Balkh, Aiming for Afghan Energy Self-Sufficiency

Amidst increasing calls for national self-reliance, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce has unveiled plans for a significant stride towards energy independence in Afghanistan. A private bank is set to revive and spearhead the development of a 55-megawatt gas power plant in Balkh province, marking a pivotal moment for the country's energy sector. This initiative, leveraging gas from Sheberghan to Mazar-e-Sharif, is poised not only to generate employment but also to edge Afghanistan closer to self-sufficiency in energy.

Revival of a Major Power Project

Acting Minister of Industry and Commerce, Nooruddin Azizi, announced the project's revival, which had commenced under the previous government but halted. The project's reactivation, led by Ghazanfar Bank, signifies a robust interest from Afghan businessmen to invest within the country. Amanullah Ghaleb, the former head of Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), highlighted the project's capacity to create job opportunities and reduce reliance on external energy sources. With a 45 to 50-kilometer pipeline from Sheberghan to Mazar-e-Sharif, this project stands as the largest of its kind in the region.

Impact on Self-Sufficiency and Employment

Experts have lauded the initiative as a fundamental step towards achieving energy self-sufficiency in Afghanistan. Economist Shabir Bashiri and Qutbuddin Yaquobi, an economic expert, both emphasized the critical nature of generating electricity from domestic resources. They argue that increasing production levels to support the Afghan industrial and production sector is essential for the country's economic independence and development. Additionally, the project is expected to create numerous job opportunities, thereby supporting local communities and contributing to overall national stability.

Strategic Shift Towards Energy Independence

Afghanistan's reliance on imported energy has been a significant concern, prompting the Islamic Emirate to prioritize self-sufficiency in its energy production plans. The 55-megawatt gas power project in Balkh exemplifies the country's efforts to harness domestic resources for electricity generation. This strategic shift is anticipated to not only empower Afghanistan economically but also ensure a more stable and sustainable energy supply for its future.

This groundbreaking project illuminates a path towards self-reliance and economic revival in Afghanistan. By capitalizing on domestic resources and fostering local investment, the country is setting a precedent for developing nations striving for energy independence. As work begins on this ambitious project, the eyes of the world will undoubtedly be watching, hopeful for a success story that could inspire similar initiatives globally.