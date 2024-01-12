en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Ghana Grapples with ‘Dumsor’: Public Calls for Load-Shedding Timetable Amid Power Crisis

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:10 pm EST
Ghana Grapples with ‘Dumsor’: Public Calls for Load-Shedding Timetable Amid Power Crisis

Public outcry in Ghana is growing louder as the nation grapples with persistent power outages, locally termed ‘dumsor’. The citizenry, increasingly frustrated by the unpredictable electricity supply, is calling for the release of a load-shedding timetable. This demand, borne of a need to plan daily life and economic activities around the power cuts, underscores the public’s quest for transparency and predictability from utility providers and the government.

Unresolved Financial Challenges Intensify Power Crisis

The Institute for Energy Security (IES) has raised concerns over more impending power generation and supply challenges in the forthcoming months, due to unresolved financial issues. This comes after the Deputy Minister of Energy, Andrew Kofi Egyapa Mercer, confirmed that recent power outages were a result of a payment dispute with the West Africa Gas Pipeline Company (WAGPCo). He assured Ghanaians that the issue has been settled, quelling fears of continued ‘dumsor’ that would necessitate load-shedding.

Public’s Plea for Transparency Amid Power Crisis

Despite the government’s assurances, public dissatisfaction continues to mount. Calls for a load-shedding timetable echo the voices of weary residents and businesses grappling with the erratic power supply. The Deputy Minister’s declarations that the power cuts have been resolved and plans are underway to guarantee constant power supply have done little to ease the prevailing discontent.

Government’s Debt to Independent Power Producers

The power crisis is further exacerbated by the government’s outstanding debt to Independent Power Producers. This issue has led to threats of supply cuts, which would further plunge the nation into darkness. The government has affirmed its commitment to supply uninterrupted power to Ghanaians by paying a significant portion of its $19.3 million debt to WAPCo, thereby averting a potential power crisis. Yet, the remaining debt of $6.3 million still looms large, threatening to disrupt future power supply.

Addressing the Power Crisis: A Long-term Solution Needed

The ‘dumsor’ crisis highlights the urgent need for both short-term coping strategies and long-term solutions. While the former helps to manage the current chaos, the latter is pivotal in ensuring a stable power supply and preventing a reoccurrence of such crises. The government’s efforts in settling its debts and preventing future accumulation are commendable, but the need for a robust and reliable energy infrastructure cannot be overemphasized. As the Ghanaian public continues to bear the brunt of these power outages, their plea for predictability is a call for a sustainable solution to the nation’s energy woes.

0
Africa Economy Energy
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
20 mins ago
ANC Celebrates 112 Years: Members and Guests Gather in Mbombela
Members and guests from various walks of life have descended on Mbombela, Mpumalanga, for the African National Congress’s (ANC) momentous 112th anniversary celebration. The event, covered by SABC News, is a significant marker for the ANC, the ruling political party of South Africa. This gathering is expected to be graced by key figures from the
ANC Celebrates 112 Years: Members and Guests Gather in Mbombela
Zambia Restricts Church Activities to Combat Cholera Outbreak
2 hours ago
Zambia Restricts Church Activities to Combat Cholera Outbreak
Key Strikers to Watch in the Rescheduled AFCON 2023 Tournament
2 hours ago
Key Strikers to Watch in the Rescheduled AFCON 2023 Tournament
African National Congress Prepares for 112th Anniversary: A Look at the Past, a Gaze at the Future
24 mins ago
African National Congress Prepares for 112th Anniversary: A Look at the Past, a Gaze at the Future
Lapaire Secures $3 Million Funding for Pan-African Eyecare Expansion
36 mins ago
Lapaire Secures $3 Million Funding for Pan-African Eyecare Expansion
Zanzibar Maritime Infrastructure Soars as Nation Celebrates 60th Revolution Anniversary
1 hour ago
Zanzibar Maritime Infrastructure Soars as Nation Celebrates 60th Revolution Anniversary
Latest Headlines
World News
Calls for Reform in Presidential Appointment Powers to Electoral Commissions Surge
3 mins
Calls for Reform in Presidential Appointment Powers to Electoral Commissions Surge
Leadership Dispute Cancels Botswana Premier League Games
4 mins
Leadership Dispute Cancels Botswana Premier League Games
U.S. Declines Evidence in Alleged Plot Against Sikh Separatist: An Analysis
7 mins
U.S. Declines Evidence in Alleged Plot Against Sikh Separatist: An Analysis
NEMO Blood Test: A Potential Game-Changer in Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer Detection
8 mins
NEMO Blood Test: A Potential Game-Changer in Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer Detection
UK, US Launch Joint Military Strikes on Yemen's Houthi Rebels
8 mins
UK, US Launch Joint Military Strikes on Yemen's Houthi Rebels
Kenya's Opposition Accuses Ruto's Government of Dictatorial Tendencies
8 mins
Kenya's Opposition Accuses Ruto's Government of Dictatorial Tendencies
Nigeria's Supreme Court to Decide on Governorship Election Disputes
11 mins
Nigeria's Supreme Court to Decide on Governorship Election Disputes
Raila Odinga Criticizes President Ruto's Administration: A Stand for Judicial Independence
11 mins
Raila Odinga Criticizes President Ruto's Administration: A Stand for Judicial Independence
Ukraine's Pension Crisis: President Zelenskyy Calls for Continued Western Aid
12 mins
Ukraine's Pension Crisis: President Zelenskyy Calls for Continued Western Aid
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
59 mins
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
1 hour
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
2 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
4 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
6 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
6 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
7 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
7 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
7 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app