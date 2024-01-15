en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Germany’s Economy Contracts: High Energy Costs, Inflation, and Labor Shortage at Play

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:44 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 8:14 am EST
Germany’s Economy Contracts: High Energy Costs, Inflation, and Labor Shortage at Play

Germany’s economy, once considered the robust engine of Europe, recorded a contraction of 0.3% in 2023, signaling a downturn in the economic performance of the nation. The shrinkage in the economy can be traced to several significant challenges, including rising energy costs, higher interest rates, and a shortage of skilled labor, all of which have combined to exert pressure on the German economy.

High Energy Costs and Inflation

High energy prices and rampant inflation have played a significant role in the contraction. Inflation has squeezed consumer spending, a key driver of any economy, thereby putting a dampener on growth. High energy costs have also strained businesses and consumers alike, exacerbating the situation. Germany’s statistics office, Destatis, reported a decline in the price-adjusted gross domestic product, further highlighting the impact of inflation on the economy.

Declining Investments and Borrowing

Higher interest rates have likely stifled investment and borrowing, both critical components of economic growth. With household consumption falling by 0.8% and government expenditure decreasing by 1.7%, it becomes evident that high-interest rates have had a negative effect on the country’s economic growth. Industry production, excluding construction, was the main contributor to the contraction, reflecting the decline in investments.

Shortage of Skilled Labor and Budget Crisis

The shortage of skilled labor has hampered production and growth in various sectors, further contributing to the downturn. Moreover, a domestic budget crisis may have led to reduced public spending and fiscal constraints, thereby adding to the economic headwinds. Economic performance in industry declined by 2.0% while construction saw a modest growth of 0.2%.

The recent fall in inflation may provide some relief for households, but residential and business investment is expected to contract further, and the construction sector is heading for a steep downturn. The current growth drags are expected to persist into 2024, with the risk of another year of recession being high, reflecting the complex economic challenges that the nation is navigating.

0
Business Economy Europe
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
16 seconds ago
LeaseCrunch Secures Investment from Aquiline Capital Partners: A New Chapter in Lease Accounting
In a significant move in the financial technology arena, LeaseCrunch LLC, a leading software provider specializing in lease accounting and management, has successfully secured a considerable investment from Aquiline Capital Partners LP. Known for its concentration in private investment with a focus on financial services and technology, Aquiline’s foray into LeaseCrunch’s vision signifies a new
LeaseCrunch Secures Investment from Aquiline Capital Partners: A New Chapter in Lease Accounting
Minneapolis Contemplates New Labor Standards Board Amid Hospitality Industry Concerns
6 mins ago
Minneapolis Contemplates New Labor Standards Board Amid Hospitality Industry Concerns
Odd Burger Corporation Faces Audit Delay Amid CFO Resignation
8 mins ago
Odd Burger Corporation Faces Audit Delay Amid CFO Resignation
Renault India Charts a Comeback with New Launches in 2024: A Look at the New-Gen Duster
47 seconds ago
Renault India Charts a Comeback with New Launches in 2024: A Look at the New-Gen Duster
Travelodge Appoints Kirsty Berry as New Head of Estates
52 seconds ago
Travelodge Appoints Kirsty Berry as New Head of Estates
California Employers: Update Employee Handbooks and Classify Workers Correctly to Avoid Legal Complications
6 mins ago
California Employers: Update Employee Handbooks and Classify Workers Correctly to Avoid Legal Complications
Latest Headlines
World News
Trump Urges Iowans to Brave Extreme Weather for Caucus
28 seconds
Trump Urges Iowans to Brave Extreme Weather for Caucus
Congress Unveils Two-Step Plan to Prevent Government Shutdown Amid Conservative Opposition
2 mins
Congress Unveils Two-Step Plan to Prevent Government Shutdown Amid Conservative Opposition
House Freedom Caucus Opposes Short-Term Government Funding Bill
2 mins
House Freedom Caucus Opposes Short-Term Government Funding Bill
Immigration and Border Security Dominate Concerns Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
3 mins
Immigration and Border Security Dominate Concerns Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
Turkey's Budget Deficit Soars Amid Election Year and Earthquakes
5 mins
Turkey's Budget Deficit Soars Amid Election Year and Earthquakes
Marco Rubio Backs Donald Trump as the Leader to 'Save America'
5 mins
Marco Rubio Backs Donald Trump as the Leader to 'Save America'
Cyber Attack Delays Manx Care's Takeover of Hillside Dental
6 mins
Cyber Attack Delays Manx Care's Takeover of Hillside Dental
Minneapolis Contemplates New Labor Standards Board Amid Hospitality Industry Concerns
6 mins
Minneapolis Contemplates New Labor Standards Board Amid Hospitality Industry Concerns
Featherweight Tug-of-War: Yair Rodriguez Reflects, Ortega Awaits, and Evloev Challenges
10 mins
Featherweight Tug-of-War: Yair Rodriguez Reflects, Ortega Awaits, and Evloev Challenges
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
36 mins
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
56 mins
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
2 hours
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
2 hours
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
2 hours
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
3 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
3 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app