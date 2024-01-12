en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

German Travel Behavior Expected to Bounce Back to Pre-Pandemic Levels by 2024

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:52 am EST
German Travel Behavior Expected to Bounce Back to Pre-Pandemic Levels by 2024

A recent study reveals that the travel behavior in Germany is projected to return to pre-pandemic levels by 2024, equating to the record year of 2019. The author of the study, Martin Lohmann from the Forschungsgemeinschaft Urlaub und Reisen (FUR), introduced this analysis ahead of the CMT travel trade fair in Stuttgart.

The Resurgence of Travel

The FUR anticipates approximately 70 million vacation trips lasting five days or more to be undertaken by the German-speaking population in 2024. This figure is notably close to the 71 million trips recorded prior to the pandemic. The number of trips witnessed a substantial fall of nearly 30% in 2020, but demonstrated a recovery to more than 69 million by 2023.

Travel Plans Amid Financial Constraints

A representative survey indicated that two-thirds of Germans were planning vacations as of November, while over a tenth had no travel arrangements, often due to financial constraints. This year, 23% of respondents felt that a trip would not be financially feasible, marking a slight increase from previous years and establishing a new high in over 50 years of travel analysis.

Travel Behaviour Remains Steady Despite Global Crises

Despite global crises, Lohmann believes that tourism remains relatively unaffected, as vacation travel is a deeply ingrained habit in Germany. The CMT trade fair, regarded as the world’s largest public fair for tourism and leisure, opened in Stuttgart with the aim of matching or surpassing last year’s attendance of 265,000 visitors and features over 1600 exhibitors.

0
Economy Germany Travel & Tourism
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Economy

See more
4 mins ago
Citigroup to Eliminate 20,000 Roles in Major Restructuring
Citigroup Inc. has announced plans to axe approximately 20,000 roles as part of a significant restructuring strategy. The company anticipates this initiative to yield savings of up to $2.5 billion, BNN Breaking has learned. Restructuring for Resilience The bank’s objective is to curtail its firmwide expenses to a range of $51 billion to $53 billion
Citigroup to Eliminate 20,000 Roles in Major Restructuring
Ecuador Proposes VAT Hike Aimed at Tackling Internal Security Crisis
13 mins ago
Ecuador Proposes VAT Hike Aimed at Tackling Internal Security Crisis
Budget 2024: A Call for Increased R&D Tax Incentives and Healthcare Spending
27 mins ago
Budget 2024: A Call for Increased R&D Tax Incentives and Healthcare Spending
Citigroup to Cut 20,000 Jobs Amid Corporate Overhaul
11 mins ago
Citigroup to Cut 20,000 Jobs Amid Corporate Overhaul
India's Retail Inflation Hits Four-Month High: An In-depth Analysis
11 mins ago
India's Retail Inflation Hits Four-Month High: An In-depth Analysis
Republic Services' Financial Fortitude: Analyst Ratings Signal Bullish Trend
11 mins ago
Republic Services' Financial Fortitude: Analyst Ratings Signal Bullish Trend
Latest Headlines
World News
Arthralgia, Not Hot Flushes, is Most Common Menopausal Symptom, Singapore Study Reveals
14 seconds
Arthralgia, Not Hot Flushes, is Most Common Menopausal Symptom, Singapore Study Reveals
BRS' Rama Rao Denies Alliance with BJP, Emphasizes Secular Stance
2 mins
BRS' Rama Rao Denies Alliance with BJP, Emphasizes Secular Stance
Inauguration of Second Raj Bhavan Marks a Milestone in Meghalaya's History
2 mins
Inauguration of Second Raj Bhavan Marks a Milestone in Meghalaya's History
Expert Betting Tips for the Magic Millions Race Day on the Gold Coast
2 mins
Expert Betting Tips for the Magic Millions Race Day on the Gold Coast
Groundbreaking Study Unravels Crucial Role of RBFOX2 Protein in Pancreatic Cancer Progression
5 mins
Groundbreaking Study Unravels Crucial Role of RBFOX2 Protein in Pancreatic Cancer Progression
Skier Cyprien Sarrazin Clinches Super-G Victory Amidst Teammate's Frightening Crash
5 mins
Skier Cyprien Sarrazin Clinches Super-G Victory Amidst Teammate's Frightening Crash
ISS Crew Dives into Scientific Experiments and Crucial Maintenance
6 mins
ISS Crew Dives into Scientific Experiments and Crucial Maintenance
Lethal Canine Virus Detected at Ft. De Soto State Park Campground
7 mins
Lethal Canine Virus Detected at Ft. De Soto State Park Campground
Arsenal Women's Coach Eidevall Prioritizes FA Cup and Player Development
8 mins
Arsenal Women's Coach Eidevall Prioritizes FA Cup and Player Development
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
2 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
4 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
4 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
5 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
5 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
5 hours
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
5 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
5 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
5 hours
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app