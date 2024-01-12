German Travel Behavior Expected to Bounce Back to Pre-Pandemic Levels by 2024

A recent study reveals that the travel behavior in Germany is projected to return to pre-pandemic levels by 2024, equating to the record year of 2019. The author of the study, Martin Lohmann from the Forschungsgemeinschaft Urlaub und Reisen (FUR), introduced this analysis ahead of the CMT travel trade fair in Stuttgart.

The Resurgence of Travel

The FUR anticipates approximately 70 million vacation trips lasting five days or more to be undertaken by the German-speaking population in 2024. This figure is notably close to the 71 million trips recorded prior to the pandemic. The number of trips witnessed a substantial fall of nearly 30% in 2020, but demonstrated a recovery to more than 69 million by 2023.

Travel Plans Amid Financial Constraints

A representative survey indicated that two-thirds of Germans were planning vacations as of November, while over a tenth had no travel arrangements, often due to financial constraints. This year, 23% of respondents felt that a trip would not be financially feasible, marking a slight increase from previous years and establishing a new high in over 50 years of travel analysis.

Travel Behaviour Remains Steady Despite Global Crises

Despite global crises, Lohmann believes that tourism remains relatively unaffected, as vacation travel is a deeply ingrained habit in Germany. The CMT trade fair, regarded as the world’s largest public fair for tourism and leisure, opened in Stuttgart with the aim of matching or surpassing last year’s attendance of 265,000 visitors and features over 1600 exhibitors.