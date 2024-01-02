en English
Business

German Manufacturing Sector Shows Resilience Amid Contraction, PMI Data Reveals

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:40 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 6:57 am EST


The German manufacturing sector, in the throes of a contraction phase, has shown signs of reinvigorated confidence, as evidenced by the latest Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data. The PMI, a vital economic health indicator for the manufacturing and service sectors, has depicted an upward trend for the fifth consecutive month in December.

PMI – A Beacon of Economic Health

The PMI examines business conditions based on elements such as new orders, production, employment, delivery times by suppliers, and inventory levels. For Germany’s manufacturing sector, the PMI rose to 43.3 in December, up from 42.6, suggesting a deceleration in the ongoing rate of contraction since April. Although it remains below the neutral 50.0 threshold, which demarcates expansion from contraction, the gradual increase in the PMI index offers a ray of hope, hinting at a potential stabilization of conditions.

Decoding the PMI Data

The HCOB final PMI for German manufacturing ascended to an eight-month peak of 43.3 in December, a rise from 42.6 in November. Despite remaining under the 50 mark, the indicator points towards the sector’s resilience. The pace of job shedding quickened in response to lower capacity utilization, even as output and employment witnessed a steeper decline in December. Notably, the rate of decrease in new orders slowed, marking its most sluggish pace in eight months. For the first time since last April, expectations for the business outlook have turned positive.

Segregating the Sectors

The manufacturing sector’s PMI, despite demonstrating a strong contraction, reached an eight-month high, with a slower decline in new orders and easing price pressures. The intermediate goods segment saw a reduction in employment due to a decrease in the backlog of orders, leading to manufacturers resorting to job cuts. The investment goods segment, on the other hand, showed signs of improvement, with a slowdown in the decline of new orders and a near standstill in employment reduction. Despite a consistent lowering of output prices for seven months, profits have managed to stay afloat amidst the severe hit to output.

As Germany’s manufacturing sector concludes 2023 in contraction territory, the PMI data hints at a slow but steady recovery. While uncertainty about the outlook persists, the sector’s resilience and the positive turn in business expectations portray a promising start to the new year.


Business Economy Germany
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.






