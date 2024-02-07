German Home Prices Brace for Hard Fall as Property Market Crashes

Germany's property market, a vital pillar of the nation's economy, is in the throes of its worst crash in decades. Martin Thiel, co-CEO of TAG Immobilien, one of the country's largest landlords, forecasts a grim prospect: German home prices could tumble up to 30% below their 2022 peak. This prediction surpasses the pessimism of some of his competitors, with prices already down by approximately 10%.

The Economic Impact of the Property Crash

The German property sector, valued at a staggering 670 billion euros, offers nearly one in 10 jobs and contributes to almost 20% of the country's economic output. This significance surpasses even the automotive industry, highlighting the potential consequences of the current downturn. TAG Immobilien, amid the turmoil, has reduced the value of its portfolio of 85,000 homes by 13% since mid-2022, with Thiel anticipating a total decrease of 20% by June.

Competing Perspectives

Thiel's outlook contrasts sharply with the views of competitors. Vonovia, the country's largest listed property group, and its CEO Rolf Buch, hold a more optimistic stance, positing that the market may be nearing its lowest ebb. LEG Immobilien, the second-largest listed landlord, has signalled writedowns but does not envision a 30% drop.

A Global Downturn

The crisis in Germany mirrors a broader global property downturn, with China and the United States also experiencing impacts. The surge in interest rates and construction costs has dealt a heavy blow to the market, leading to insolvencies and stalled deals. The fallout has rippled through the job market and sparked calls for emergency aid.

Industry's Response and Future Outlook

Many industry players have been reluctant to record losses, and the paucity of transactions has complicated the task of determining current market prices. The potential mid-year interest rate cut could inject some vigour into the flagging market. TAG Immobilien has countered the downturn by withholding dividends, offloading properties, and raising capital.

Despite the trials, the forecast for the German economy remains challenging. It is predicted that construction spending will decline in 2024 for the first time since the financial meltdown, with stabilization expected only by 2025.