Georgia’s Mandarin Exports Witness Remarkable Growth

Georgia’s citrus sector is witnessing a remarkable surge, with the ongoing mandarin harvesting season expected to yield about 55,000 tons of the fruit. According to the Georgian Ministry of Agriculture, the country has exported 29,300 tons of mandarins since the beginning of September 2023. These exports have generated over $19 million in revenue for Georgia, marking a significant elevation from the previous year.

Impressive Growth in Georgian Citrus Exports

In terms of volume, Georgia’s mandarin exports have risen by an impressive 141%, and in terms of value, they have seen an even more dramatic increase of 191%. This exceptional growth not only indicates a substantial expansion in Georgia’s citrus export market but also points to the successful development of the country’s agricultural sector, particularly the cultivation and export of mandarins.

Global Citrus Trade: A Comparative View

It’s worth noting that Georgia is not the only player in the global citrus game. Morocco, for instance, is a key supplier of citrus in the northern hemisphere, with a supply window stretching from December through June. Salix Fruits, a notable global importer and exporter of fresh fruit, has been importing Moroccan mandarins and oranges into the US for the past four years.

Vince Biasibetti, Executive Sales for the United States at Salix Fruits, recently visited with citrus producers in Morocco. The visit was intended to evaluate the Moroccan citrus season, particularly mandarins and oranges, and to build closer relationships with the producers. However, Morocco’s citrus season has been impacted by a severe drought, resulting in a more concentrated offering of smaller-sized fruits.

A Blossoming Future for Georgian Citrus

Despite the challenges faced by other players in the global citrus market, Georgia’s citrus sector continues to thrive. The robust growth in mandarin exports is expected to pave the way for a prosperous future for the Georgian agricultural sector, particularly with regard to citrus cultivation and export. As the season advances, the world will be watching closely to see if Georgia can maintain its impressive momentum in the citrus export market.