Generation Z's Battle for Financial Independence Amid Rising Debts and Housing Costs

Generation Z, those born between 1996 and 2012, are shouldering burdens unseen by their parent's generation. Despite higher wages, more full-time work and college degrees than their predecessors, financial independence remains elusive for many. A significant contributor to this struggle is the escalating burden of student loan debt, caused by the ever-increasing cost of college education.

The Weight of Student Loans

Student loan debt has led to the delay in key life milestones such as purchasing a home, getting married, and starting a family. The Pew Research Center's report, based on surveys of adults aged 18 to 34 and parents of adult children, spotlights these issues. The report highlights the widening wealth gap, the impact of high interest rates on borrowers, and the rising student loan debt.

The Housing Crisis and Inflation

Adding to the financial woes of Gen Z is the recent inflation, which has caused rents and housing prices to spike. The year 2023 stands out as one of the least affordable years for homebuying in over a decade. Consequently, 31% of Gen Z adults are living with their parents as they cannot afford independent housing. A decline in financial well-being compared to previous generations has been acknowledged by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

'Silent Depression': The Gen Z Dilemma

Less than half of the young adults claim complete financial independence from their parents. Gen Zers are acutely aware of the increased difficulty in achieving financial independence, with many attributing their struggles to the current economic conditions. The term 'silent depression' has been coined to describe the ongoing challenges in attaining financial security, as stated in various studies including a Bankrate report. This 'silent depression' is a testament to the financial independence challenges faced by Generation Z amid rising debts and housing costs.