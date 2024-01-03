en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Gambia in 2024: A National Outlook of Hope Amid Challenges

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:16 am EST
Gambia in 2024: A National Outlook of Hope Amid Challenges

As the first week of 2024 unfolds in Gambia, the nation’s populace looks ahead with a blend of caution and optimism. The past year, 2023, has been a testing period for many Gambians, as expressed by local resident Lamin Ndong. From the global economic crisis to the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges have been manifold and far-reaching. Ndong also pointed to the secondary impacts of international conflicts such as the war in Ukraine and the Hamas-Israel conflict, a manifestation of the interconnectedness of our global society.

Challenges Faced in 2023

Despite the external pressures, there was a silver lining in the form of beneficial rains leading to a bumper harvest, a welcome respite in a predominantly agrarian society. In a country where agriculture plays a pivotal role in livelihoods and food security, a good harvest year is a cause for celebration. But, as Ndong highlighted, the positive effects were somewhat negated by the rising cost of living.

A Vision for a Better 2024

An optimistic local woman, who wished to stay anonymous, shared her hopes for a more prosperous 2024. Topmost on her list of desires is a reduction in the prices of essential commodities like flour and sugar, indicative of the economic struggles faced by the average Gambian. She emphasized the importance of affordable education, drawing a direct link between economic hardship, food security, and children’s ability to attend school.

Government Initiatives and International Support

President Adama Barrow, in his address, acknowledged the challenges of 2023, particularly the issue of irregular migration endangering the lives of Gambian youth. He underscored the need for education and skill acquisition for the youth, as well as ongoing Security Sector Reform and Civil Service Reform. The President also highlighted the country’s stability and peace, despite inflation and rising commodity prices. Amid these challenges, The Government of The Gambia secured substantial budget support from international bodies, including the World Bank Group, Africa Development Bank, and the European Union. Aimed at fostering improved governance, bolstering fiscal resilience, and initiating transformative reforms in public financial management, this funding reflects the collective commitment to strengthening Gambia’s economic foundation and uplifting its citizens.

As Gambians bid farewell to 2023, a year fraught with difficulties, they welcome the new year with a spirit of resilience, anticipation, and hope for a brighter future. Despite the odds, the Gambian community remains undeterred, setting their sights on progress and stability in the year ahead.

0
Africa Economy International Affairs
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Nigeria's Super Eagles Prep for AFCON 2023: Team Adjustments and a Call for Support

By Salman Khan

South Africa's LNG Development Project: A Step Towards Africa's Energy Transition

By Wojciech Zylm

Sustainable Charcoal Production: Challenges and Opportunities

By Israel Ojoko

Alfa Semedo: From Saudi Pro League to Guinea-Bissau's Afcon Hope

By Salman Khan

FUNAAB Tops Africa in 2024 THE World University Rankings for Agricultu ...
@Africa · 39 mins
FUNAAB Tops Africa in 2024 THE World University Rankings for Agricultu ...
heart comment 0
Innovation Triumphs: African Youth Turn Water Hyacinth Menace into Asset

By Dil Bar Irshad

Innovation Triumphs: African Youth Turn Water Hyacinth Menace into Asset
A Year in Review: Triumphs and Tragedies in Nigerian Entertainment

By Rizwan Shah

A Year in Review: Triumphs and Tragedies in Nigerian Entertainment
Manchester United’s Amad Diallo Refutes Africa Cup of Nations Participation

By Salman Khan

Manchester United's Amad Diallo Refutes Africa Cup of Nations Participation
President-Elect Joseph Boakai Pledges Support to Totota Explosion Victims, Calls for Investigation

By Rafia Tasleem

President-Elect Joseph Boakai Pledges Support to Totota Explosion Victims, Calls for Investigation
Latest Headlines
World News
Teen Swimmer's Case Highlights SafeSport's Challenges
37 seconds
Teen Swimmer's Case Highlights SafeSport's Challenges
Rezet Technologies Inc. Honored at CES 2024 for Innovative Mattress Topper
48 seconds
Rezet Technologies Inc. Honored at CES 2024 for Innovative Mattress Topper
PM Narendra Modi's Roadshow Marks Unofficial Start to BJP's Lok Sabha Campaign in Kerala
53 seconds
PM Narendra Modi's Roadshow Marks Unofficial Start to BJP's Lok Sabha Campaign in Kerala
Somerville Times Welcomes 2024: Community Updates and Future Plans
55 seconds
Somerville Times Welcomes 2024: Community Updates and Future Plans
Through the Lens of Haiyun Jiang: A Year in American Politics
1 min
Through the Lens of Haiyun Jiang: A Year in American Politics
Somerville Community Demands Ceasefire in Gaza, Calls for End to Israeli Military Funding
2 mins
Somerville Community Demands Ceasefire in Gaza, Calls for End to Israeli Military Funding
Alzheon Advances Alzheimer's Treatment, ALZ-801 Nears Completion of Phase 3 Trial
2 mins
Alzheon Advances Alzheimer's Treatment, ALZ-801 Nears Completion of Phase 3 Trial
Age-ility Classes: Circus Skills for the Elderly Foster Well-being and Social Connections
2 mins
Age-ility Classes: Circus Skills for the Elderly Foster Well-being and Social Connections
Midwife Welcomes 2024 with Surprise Early Birth
2 mins
Midwife Welcomes 2024 with Surprise Early Birth
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
25 mins
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
26 mins
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
2 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
3 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
3 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
4 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
7 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
9 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
9 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app