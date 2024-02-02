Freelance Workers Protection Act Introduced in California

In a move aimed at fortifying the rights of freelance workers, California State Senator Scott Wiener, representing San Francisco, has introduced the Senate Bill 988, otherwise known as the Freelance Workers Protection Act. The proposed legislation mandates that freelancers should be paid within 30 days of completing their work, and have the right to written contracts for tasks exceeding $250 over a four-month period.

Bill Highlights and Implications

The bill further stipulates that freelancers would be entitled to double the amount of unpaid wages as damages for non-payment, inclusive of attorney's fees. This provision is particularly significant given the rise in the freelance sector during the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw 60 million Americans, or 39% of the workforce, freelancing in 2022.

Senator Wiener underscored the importance of this bill by noting that many freelancers experience delayed or non-payment for their services. This issue is reflected in a report by the Freelancers Union, which states that 71% of freelancers have grappled with late or non-payment issues, with a significant proportion living paycheck to paycheck and very few utilizing written contracts.

Addressing Wage Theft

Aside from addressing payment issues, the Freelance Workers Protection Act also seeks to close wage theft loopholes, a sentiment echoed by Chris Griswold, the president of Teamsters Joint Council 42. Taking inspiration from New York's Freelance Isn't Free Act passed in 2017, which has successfully recovered over $2.5 million in unpaid invoices, Wiener hopes to extend similar protections to all freelancers in California.

Enforcement of the Act

If enacted, the Freelance Workers Protection Act, or SB 988, would be enforced by the state's labor commissioner and attorney general. This enforcement would help to ensure that the rights of freelancers are adequately protected, reflecting the increase in remote work and the evolving nature of the workforce.