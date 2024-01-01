Former Ambassador Urges Zambia to Target 7-12% GDP Growth for Poverty Alleviation

In a recent statement, Anthony Mukwita, Zambia’s former ambassador to Germany, underscored the urgency of accelerating Zambia’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate to between seven to 12 percent. This significant economic expansion, he believes, is pivotal in alleviating the country’s prevalent poverty, potentially elevating millions from abject poverty despite existing economic challenges.

Mukwita’s Call for Robust Economic Growth

Notwithstanding the hurdles posed by the escalating cost of living and inflation rates, Mukwita’s appeal for a robust economy resonates with the nearly US$40 billion worth of investments committed to Zambia. His vision for the country’s economic future is rooted in the belief that a stronger economy directly translates to poverty reduction.

Support and Challenges Ahead

Economic pundits and former President Edgar Lungu echo Mukwita’s optimism, expressing similar hopes for Zambia’s financial prospects. Their shared optimism exists even amid challenges such as an anticipated rise in the cost of living and soaring inflation rates.

Bridging the Digital Divide

In a move that further showcases Zambia’s resolve to leverage technology for economic growth, the Zambian government has initiated the launch of Community Digital Transformation Centers (CDTCs). In partnership with Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet service, the initiative aims to bridge the country’s digital divide, marking another stride towards achieving the ambitious GDP growth target.

Despite the projected increase in the cost of living and a 13.1 percent inflation rate predicted by the Zambia Consumer Association, Mukwita’s call to action rings loudly. It serves as a potent reminder for the government and stakeholders to tirelessly work towards realizing a higher GDP growth rate, a crucial step in the quest to alleviate poverty in Zambia.