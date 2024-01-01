Former Ambassador Proposes High GDP Growth Rate for Poverty Alleviation in Zambia

Anthony Mukwita, the former Zambian ambassador to Germany, has laid out a robust vision for his country’s economic growth. He has called for a substantial increase in Zambia’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate, aiming for a 7 to 12 percent rise. Mukwita’s proposal comes in response to the country’s struggle with poverty, as he believes such a leap in economic growth could lift a significant proportion of Zambia’s population out of abject poverty.

Economic Expansion as a Path to Poverty Alleviation

While serving as an ambassador, Mukwita has witnessed how the power of economic expansion can directly contribute to poverty reduction. His emphasis on a high GDP growth rate underscores the necessity of strong economic growth to address poverty effectively. In his view, achieving such ambitious targets would provide a significant boost to Zambia’s economy, potentially transforming the lives of millions of Zambians currently living in poverty.

Ambitious Goals Amid Economic Challenges

However, such high GDP growth rates do not come without challenges. Zambia’s economy has experienced an increase in the cost of living and surges in the annual inflation rate. Despite these hurdles, Mukwita’s call for a strong economy is not unfounded. With nearly US$40 billion worth of committed investments recorded for Zambia, optimism for the country’s financial future is not entirely out of touch with reality.

Digital Transformation: A Step Towards Economic Growth?

As part of the efforts to stimulate the economy, the Zambian government has initiated the launch of Community Digital Transformation Centers (CDTCs). This initiative, in partnership with Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet service, aims to bridge the digital divide in the country. However, the implementation of these CDTCs faces its own set of challenges, including infrastructural and financial roadblocks. Nonetheless, this initiative showcases Zambia’s commitment to leveraging technology in its pursuit of economic growth.

