Economy

Former Ambassador Advocates for Higher GDP Growth to Alleviate Poverty in Zambia

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 2, 2024 at 11:58 pm EST
Former Zambian ambassador to Germany, Anthony Mukwita, has articulated a compelling argument for a radical increase in Zambia’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate as a substantive measure to combat poverty and elevate the majority of the population from severe impoverishment. He proposes a growth rate of 7 to 12 percent as the catalyst for this significant change.

Advocacy for Economic Growth

Mukwita’s call to action underscores the pivotal role of economic growth in nation-building and initiates a crucial dialogue about Zambia’s future. He believes that achieving this level of growth is indispensable for significantly reducing poverty levels within the country.

Support and Challenge

Economic experts and former President Edgar Lungu are in concordance with Mukwita’s optimism for Zambia’s financial future, banking on nearly US$40 billion in committed investments and potential enhancements in the mining sector. The government has also embarked on the establishment of Community Digital Transformation Centers (CDTCs) in collaboration with Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet service, to close the digital gap in the nation.

However, the pathway to economic growth is not devoid of hurdles. The Zambia Consumer Association forecasts a significant rise in the cost of living and a 13.1 percent inflation rate, which could intensify the existing strain on the disadvantaged population.

Call for Action

Mukwita’s pronouncement serves as a potent call to action, exhorting the government and stakeholders to strive towards attaining a higher GDP growth rate for poverty reduction and enhancing living standards in Zambia. While the journey to this ambitious target might be fraught with challenges, the benefits of achieving it could be transformative for the nation.

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

