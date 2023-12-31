en English
Economy

Former Ambassador Advocates for 7-12% GDP Growth to Alleviate Poverty in Zambia

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: December 31, 2023 at 11:37 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 11:59 am EST
Former Ambassador Advocates for 7-12% GDP Growth to Alleviate Poverty in Zambia

Former ambassador Anthony Mukwita has put forth a bold proposition for Zambia: to reach a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate of seven to 12 percent, a goal that he believes is pivotal to significantly alleviate poverty among the nation’s populace. Mukwita, who served as Zambia’s ambassador to Germany, stresses the importance of economic growth as a means to lift the majority of the country’s poor from the clutches of abject poverty.

Ambitious Growth Targets

While the specifics of Mukwita’s proposal are yet to be outlined, the underpinning idea remains clear: to foster a robust economy capable of sustaining not just growth, but an inclusive growth that reaches the furthest and most vulnerable corners of Zambian society. The challenge, however, lies in the magnitude of the task. A GDP growth rate of 7-12% is a significant leap from the current state of affairs, necessitating a comprehensive and innovative approach.

(Read Also: Zambian Judge’s Suspension Sparks National Debate)

Digitizing Communities to Drive Growth

In an attempt to spur this economic growth, the Zambian government has initiated the launch of Community Digital Transformation Centers (CDTCs), a collaborative effort with Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet service. These centers are conceived as hubs for high-speed internet connectivity, digital skills training, and online service delivery, particularly targeting remote areas that have traditionally been at a disadvantage in terms of digital access.

The first series of CDTCs, funded by a budget of $13 million, is scheduled for roll-out by the end of the year. The government’s hope is that these centers will kindle an entrepreneurial and innovative culture, thereby catalyzing the economic growth needed to reduce poverty.

(Read Also: Imboela Raises Alarm Over UPND’s Potential Second Term: A Future Zambia on its Knees?)

Roadblocks Ahead

Despite the promising vision, the path to achieving these ambitious objectives is not without its challenges. The implementation of CDTCs faces possible roadblocks, both infrastructural and financial. Overcoming these hurdles will require not just resources, but also the will and commitment to follow through with the plan in the face of obstacles.

Anthony Mukwita’s call for a significant boost in Zambia’s GDP growth rate is a clarion call for action, a reminder that the fight against poverty requires not just good intentions, but strategic and innovative solutions. It remains to be seen how the government’s initiatives will pan out, but the goal is clear: to create a more prosperous Zambia, where economic growth is not just a statistic, but a tangible reality for all.

Economy Zambia
Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

